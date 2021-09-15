News 

PJSHS Purple Pride Boosters golf tournament coming up October 9

The annual Portola Junior/Senior High School (PJSHS) Purple Pride Boosters golf tournament is coming up on Saturday, October 9 at the Plumas Pines Golf Resort in Graeagle. There are a variety of ways to get involved, from playing in the tournament to sponsoring tees and the tournament itself.

For the tournament, the format will be Four Person Scramble, at a cost of $105 per player, which includes the golf fee, cart, t-shirt and barbecue dinner. There will be a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. To register, or if you have any questions, contact Dan Sheridan at 836-2197 or Erin Klemesrud at (775) 722-8235. Players can also register by emailing Sara Sheridan at [email protected] or Erin Klemesrud at [email protected] Registration is due by Saturday, October 2.

Tee sponsors
For a $100+ donation, tee sponsors receive a sponsorship sign at a tee during the tournament, as well as a sign displayed in the Portola Junior/Senior High School gym for the 2021-2022 school year. Tee sponsors are also listed in the tournament program and are recognized in all sports programs. Those interested in becoming tee sponsors should contact Erin Klemesrud at (775) 722-8325.

Tournament sponsors
Tournament sponsors giving a donation of $1,000 or more will receive the production of a two-foot by five-foot vinyl banner, a sponsor banner at the tournament registration, and banner placed in the PJSHS gym for the 2021-2022 school year. Tournament sponsors will also have their logo on the tournament t-shirt, premier sponsor listing in the tournament program, and recognition in all sports programs. To be a tournament sponsor, contact Sara Sheridan at 258-9374. 

The Portola Purple Pride Booster Club is a non-profit organization whose primary objective is to support the academic and athletic achievements of students at PJSHS. Academically, the Boosters help to provide materials, field trips, equipment, and teacher training all in an effort to increase student engagement and achievement. Athletically, the Boosters assist PJSHS sports teams with equipment, uniforms, league fees and coaches.

 

