Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging to hold public hearing

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) invites older adults and other interested persons to participate in a virtual Public Hearing on the PSA 2 AAA 2020-2024 Area Plan. The public will be provided an opportunity to comment on the PSA 2 AAA on the Area Plan.

The Area Plan identifies the nature and scope of a continuum of services for older persons and disabled adults under the Older Americans Act. The Area Plan proposes the following contracted services and programs during Fiscal Years 2020 – 2024: Homemaker, Chore, Information and Assistance (Shasta Co.), Evidence-Based Health Promotion, Family Caregiver Support Programs, Congregate and Home Delivered Meals, Legal Services and Transportation. In addition, the Area Plan addresses PSA 2 AAA’s plan to provide the following direct services: Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, Information and Assistance, Disaster Preparedness Materials, Coordination, Community Education, Family Caregiver Support Program (Outreach only) and Elder Abuse Prevention Education.

The Public Hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

The public is asked to RSVP for the Public Hearing by contacting PSA 2 AAA at (530) 842-1687 or via email at [email protected] by July 1, 2020. Access information will be provided prior to the hearing.