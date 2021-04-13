Plans shaping up for the 2021 fair

As a sign that life is slowly returning to normal, plans are underway for the 2021 Plumas Sierra County Fair scheduled Aug. 11-15.

“Nothing can bring our world back to normal better than the Plumas Sierra County Fair,” said Fair Manager John Steffanic. The modern Plumas County Fair began in 1940 and after two years, was cancelled for the war. It reappeared in 1946 and had an uninterrupted run until last year. “It seems appropriate that after the loss of life and tragedy of both events, the annual Fair should signal the beginning of better times,” he said.

The 2021 Fair theme is appropriate: “Celebrating Fairs Past.” Through the tireless work of Fair Foundation President Nancy Gambell, historic photographs and newspaper clippings from the past 80 years have been posted to Facebook, giving locals a chance to exercise their memory. Previously unidentified individuals have been identified and fond reminiscences shared. Historical displays are planned throughout the fairgrounds.

Steffanic has been carefully proceeding with fair plans while keeping an eye on state regulations.When Governor Newsom announced his target date of June 15 for re-opening the economy, Steffanic was ready to “get the show on the road.”

He is warning livestock exhibitors, food vendors, and entertainers to “prepared for anything” because “there are no guarantees this pandemic won’t come roaring back for any number of reasons. We just need to move forward and be mindful of staying safe.”

The entertainment will also include the ever popular carnival.

The presence of COVID 19 will remain visible. “Fairgoers will see lots of signs, lots of places to sanitize; still be cautioned to be socially distant and, of course, wear a mask,” said Steffanic. “Hand washing has always been an important part of the Fair experience, especially in the livestock area, due to concerns about e-coli and just common sense.”

The Plumas Sierra County Fair Board members want to assure anyone who attends this year’s Fair, that they will do everything possible to keep attendees safe.

Entertainment

Because of the uncertainty leading up to the decision to proceed with the fair, some entertainment offerings still must be confirmed, but currently, this year’s Fair expects to feature the popular Puppets and Players Marionette Show, the Perceptives’ mind reading performance, Cisco Jim’s Cowboy Camp and local favorite Quircus. Fairgoers will enjoy the Harmony Ridge Pet Parade as well as the Old Fishing Hole, sponsored by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and FRC Fish Hatchery. An exciting addition will be Imagination Gallery, a STEM oriented, interactive experience that will be in the Mineral Building throughout the Fair. Many other special events and features will be announced in the coming months.

Public participation

There can be no Fair without competitive exhibits. This year, more than any other, it is important that people enter anything they have made, grown or raised. The exhibit guide was just released and lists hundreds of divisions and classes to enter. Perhaps you make jerky, or write poetry. Do you have a collection of ashtrays? Did you perfect your sourdough bread recipe during the pandemic?

All these can be entered into the Fair and give you a chance to win a ribbon and some money. As an added incentive, the PSCF Foundation, the non-profit supporting the Plumas Sierra County Fair, is covering entry fees for most categories in the Floriculture and Home Arts buildings, and a couple in the Art Barn. It will cost nothing to enter, but you can still win the prize money. Details are in the Exhibit Guide, which will be available in Plumas Bank branches, the Fair Office, and on the Fair website: www.plumas-sierracountyfair.net.

Keep an eye out for more details as they become available. A good source for that is the Fair website. Expect carnival pre-sale tickets to go on sale in early May. The theme for the first modern Fair in 1940 was “It Is Your Fair, So Be There!” That’s so perfect for 2021!