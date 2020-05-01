Play golf: Several Plumas courses open today May 1

By Debra Moore

dmoore@plumasnews.com

When Gov. Gavin Newsom added golf to the list of approved recreational options for the state, Plumas County was poised to play.

Public health officials had already developed a list of guidelines to keep players and the communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the courses and their guests are to comply with the guidelines, which are available at each course.

Opening May 1 are the following: Bailey Creek, Lake Almanor Country Club, Lake Almanor West and Mt. Huff.

Opening May 7 is Graeagle Meadows.

Opening May 15 are Plumas Pines Golf Resort, Whitehawk Ranch, Nakoma (The Dragon) and Grizzly Ranch Golf Club.

Some of the changes golfers will notice as a result of the new guidelines are: one person per cart unless from the same household; no touching of items such as flagsticks; making tee times online or by phone; and spacing tee times to avoid congestion on the course.

“These guidelines allow golf to be played as a close to home recreational activity which complies with the Governor’s Order(s),” said David Hollister who was among those who worked on the new requirements. “These guidelines and Plumas County’s position on golf are the product of a great deal of work and I am very appreciative of the efforts of Sheriff Todd Johns, Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff and Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe.”

Hollister added that utilizing these guidelines will demonstrate that golf is a safe recreational activity.