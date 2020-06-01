Pleasant May in the Lake Almanor basin

By Dale Knutsen

Special to Feather Publishing

Mother Nature smiled on the Lake Almanor basin during the month of May, bringing warmish springtime temperatures and some welcome moisture. Our total precipitation during the month increased by 2.42 inches at the Prattville monitoring site, exceeding our typical moisture level by nearly an inch. That brings our July-June seasonal accumulation to 20.98 inches, or 68 percent of the long-term average figure at this point. The west shore area even recorded an inch of snowfall on the 18th, bringing our season total snowfall to 136.5 inches or 107 percent of average.

Temperatures were on the warm side during much of May, leading to average lows and highs that were nearly 2 degrees warmer than the norm. Nevertheless, we had 10 mornings with lows at or below freezing.