Plumas announces 24th confirmed COVID case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Western Plumas (Lake Almanor/Chester) who is a close contact of yesterday’s case No. 23, from the same area. This is the twenty-fourth case for Plumas County.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the health agency has reported at least one confirmed case of a Plumas County resident. Western Plumas has now had eight confirmed cases, with six active; Eastern Plumas (Graeagle/Portola) has 12 confirmed cases, with two active; Quincy area has had three cases, all recovered; and Indian Valley has had 1 case, also recovered.