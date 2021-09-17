News 

Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2

Editor

By Roxanne Valladao

Special to Plumas News

Plumas Arts will be celebrating 40 years of service to the arts and our communities on Saturday, Oct. 2  from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. atDame Shirley Park in Quincy.

There will be music by 86 Proof — a fun local band from Plumas County’s East Side, a collaborative mural project orchestrated by Tina “Trixie Hollyhox” Thorman, and snacks & desserts, beverages and libations in a gathering with many of the most wonderful people that live around these parts.  Details are being updated regularly on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/40-year-celebration.html

The event will also be a defacto retirement party for me as well as to welcome Plumas Art’s next generation of leadership. I have been most pleased to have turned over the duties of Executive Director to Kara Rockett-Arsenault last October. She is doing an amazing job, exceeding all expectations. It has been a gift to have had the last year to work together in a seamless transition of leadership.

I will still continue to work with Plumas Arts in the limited capacities of running the Upstairs Frame Shop and booking movies for the theatre, so I will be around for a while.

A fresh new staff also includes: Gallery ManagerSarah Harvey; Events Coordinator Jennifer Ready and Town Hall Theatre Manager Aeron Christensen. I feel that I have left my 35-year labor of love in their good hands and hearts and hope you all will encourage them with your support.

In my position since 1986 it has been my honor and pleasure to work with so many of you, so I am extending a personal invitation. That said, it is a strange time for gatherings. If you can join us at this outdoor event on a spacious lawn, it would be great to see you. If you are not comfortable with that or have other plans, it’s totally understood.

