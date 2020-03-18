Plumas Audubon donates nest boxes

Plumas Audubon members spent the weekend of Feb. 29 building bird and bat nest boxes in a community woodworking class made possible by Feather River College and held at the Quincy High School woodshop building.

Piers Strailey, president of the Plumas Audubon Board of Directors and teacher, and volunteers Pat Evans and Suzanne McDonald (board secretary), built over 28 bird boxes and at least two bat houses.

Plumas Audubon offers the finished nest boxes to community members and the Forest Service, asking only that the box be put up immediately and that it be kept cleaned out each year.

Boxes are available for wrens, nuthatches, swallows and bluebirds. There are special “platforms” for robins, doves and barn swallows. There are also a few bat houses to be given away.

To obtain a bird box, contact Piers Strailey, 283-2604, or piersandfaith@gmail.com.