Plumas Bancorp named to the Russell 2000 Index and recognized by other institutions

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, has been included in the Russell 2000 Index by FTSE Russell. The announcement was made after the U.S. stock market closed June 26.

President, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Ryback commented: “Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is further recognition of the performance and growth of our company. We have worked diligently to create value for our shareholders, and we believe our inclusion in the index represents a great opportunity to continue to do so by increasing our visibility and exposure to the investment community.”

He explained that the Russell 2000 index is a stock market index comprised of 2,000 small-capitalization companies and is an important barometer of the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses. He said it is a good measure of how smaller companies in the U.S. are faring.

“Plumas Bank’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is an important benefit of the momentum that our company has enjoyed over recent years,” remarked Ryback.

In addition to being named on this significant index, the bank’s performance has been recognized by several prestigious organizations:

Raymond James & Associates awarded the bank with the Community Bankers Cup and named the Company the 2nd Best Community Bank in the Nation for two consecutive years.

The Findley Reports recognized the bank as a Super Premier Performing Bank for five consecutive years.

CB Resource, Inc identified the bank as a CB Top Ten Community Bank (with asset size of $500M-$1B) for the past five years.

Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recognized the bank as a Top Performing Community Bank (compared nationwide with other community banks with assets between $300 million and $1 billion).

“These recognitions and accomplishments are the result of the vision and leadership of our directors and executives, the hard work and dedication of our team, and the loyalty and support of our clients,” Ryback said.