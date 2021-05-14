Plumas Bank awarded Bankers Cup for fourth consecutive year

Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, recently announced that the bank was awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers Cup for the fourth consecutive year, ranking 3rd best community bank in the nation in 2020.

This is the ninth year that Raymond James Financial Inc. has awarded the Bankers Cup, an award for which they evaluate the profitability, operational efficiencies and balance sheet metrics of every exchange-traded bank in America with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 241 banks nationwide that qualified, 25 were named Bankers Cup winners. Raymond James states that the Community Bankers Cup was created to highlight exceptional performance but also to reward community banks that build long-term shareholder value.

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew J. Ryback commented, “To receive the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for the fourth consecutive year and to have ranked in the top 5 each of those years is a great honor.” In 2019 and 2018, Plumas Bank was named the second-best performing community bank and in 2017 it was awarded the fifth best performing community bank in the nation.

Ryback continued, “This achievement is a tribute to the steadfast guidance of our Board of Directors, the dedication of our executives, and the tireless efforts of our entire team. Likewise, we are very grateful for the loyalty of our clients and the support of our shareholders. We believe our success is built upon putting our clients’ needs first and striving for excellence in the critical role we play in our communities.”