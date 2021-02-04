Plumas Bank donates $25,000 to support local non-profits addressing food insecurity

Plumas Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp, recently announced that it donated $25,000 to local non-profit organizations to provide food to those in need throughout its service area. A matching COVID-19 pandemic relief grant of $10,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB) helped make the donation possible.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic hardship for many, we are inspired every day by local non-profit organizations who are stepping up to support our communities. That’s why we’ve reached out to every community that we serve and made donations to local food banks and social services organizations,” commented Andrew Ryback, Plumas Bank president and chief executive officer. He continued, “With these donations, we’re supporting the organizations that care for our most vulnerable. We’re truly all in this together, and these organizations help families who are struggling to meet basic needs.”

The bank’s $25,000 donation, which includes $10,000 in matching funds from FHLB, supported the following 13 organizations in their COVID-19 response efforts: Community Action Network (CAN) in Quincy; Eastern Plumas Community Action Network in Portola; Indian Valley Food Pantry in Greenville; Community Church of Loyalton; Helping Hands in Chester; Westwood Family Resource Center;Lassen Senior Services in Susanville; Burney Food Coop; TEACH, Inc. in Alturas; Dignity Health Connected Living Senior Nutrition Program in Redding; the Sierra Community House – Project Mana serving Truckee, Tahoe City and Kings Beach; Meals on Wheels in Carson City, NV. and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno.

Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLB, Marietta Núñez, stated, “We are pleased to partner with our member Plumas Bank to support vital programs and services across their footprint. The recipients Plumas Bank has chosen to support – local food banks along with senior and family service providers – are day-to-day lifelines for vulnerable individuals and families and have become more essential during this ongoing pandemic.”

About FHLB, San Francisco

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources they provide to member financial institutions foster home ownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. In response to the escalating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the communities served by its members, FHLB is matching the donations or contributions they make to support local nonprofits and small businesses.