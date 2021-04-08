Business Scene 

Plumas Bank promotes Whiting to vice president

submitted

Plumas Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of John Whiting to vice president, credit administration systems manager. John joined Plumas Bank in 2010 and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2016. Whiting manages the loan systems/processes for the bank and this past year played a vital role in the implementation and distribution of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that helped numerous local businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Moore, executive vice president, chief credit officer commented, “The success of our PPP program could not have happened without John’s leadership and expertise. John worked tirelessly along with our loan officers and business advisors to help our business clients get the funding they needed to keep their businesses open; and he managed all of this on top of his numerous other projects and responsibilities. This promotion is very well-deserved.”

