Plumas cases linked to Reno; numbers continue to rise there

Plumas County’s two latest confirmed coronavirus cases involve Eastern Plumas residents that have been tied to exposure in the Reno area. Reno and the greater Washoe County have been a hotspot. Here are the latest numbers for Washoe County as of today, July 10: 3,507 confirmed cases with 1,103 active cases; 2,313 recovered, 96 hospitalized and 272 released from the hospital.

According to the Washoe County Health District there have been 91 deaths; with 12 reported in the last seven days. The latest two deaths have been a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions and a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions. The seven deaths prior involved three women between the ages of 70 and 100 with underlying health conditions; three men in their 80s and 90s with underlying health conditions and man in his 70s (unknown at this time if he had underlying health conditions).

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, in Washoe County as of July 10:

79 percent of all staffed short-term, acute-care hospital beds are occupied (+1 percent since July 9)

58 percent of the all Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied (+8 percent)

19 percent of all ventilators are in use (-1 percent)

This is important information for Plumas County residents, as many are transported to Reno hospitals for advanced treatment.

Washoe County has tied a number of its cases to social gatherings, travel and improper social distancing.