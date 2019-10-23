Plumas Charter celebrates local harvest

The first/second-grade class from Plumas Charter School’s Quincy Learning Center shows off pumpkins and gourds at Five Foot Farm in Quincy. The students learned about local agriculture and the harvest season during their walking field trip to the farm Oct. 9. Back, from left: Aidyn Ayotte, Liam Dale (kneeling), teacher Katelyn Johns, parent Miranda LaMattina with son Aiden, instructional aide Mandi Fullerton, Eldie Marcigliano, Jenavie LaMattina, Everett MacDonald, farmer Elizabeth Powell, and Austin Sommer. Front, from left: Alice Coats, Charlotte Lohn, Freddie Quinn, Amora Nelson, Adah Washburn, Jenna Moore, Laylie Wisniewski, Oakley Simmons, Laureli Marchus and Olivia Pence. Photos by Lori Hahn

