Plumas Charter recognizes sixth-grade grads

By Ingrid Burke

Special to Plumas News

[email protected]

High school seniors weren’t the only Plumas Charter School students receiving recognition at the beginning of June — teachers and staff also celebrated graduating sixth-graders.

Incorporating social distancing guidelines, personalized ceremonies were held, and teachers shared individual memories and special gifts.

For PCS students at both the Greenville Learning Center and the Quincy Learning Center, moving from sixth to seventh grade means entering not just a new phase of education—middle school—but also a new school facility. As GLC Site Coordinator Andre Essue pointed out, this type of transition, which can be very meaningful in a young person’s life, is a worthy reason for celebration and community recognition.

In Indian Valley, students graduate from GLC, which serves students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, to Indian Valley Academy in Taylorsville, which serves students in grades seven through 12.

In Quincy, PCS students attend classes at three temporary locations while the school progresses with plans for a permanent facility. When sixth-graders graduate, they move from classes at 546 Lawrence St., which serves students in grades three through six, to those at 80 Main St., which serves students in grades seven through 12.

“We salute the growth and accomplishments of our students who have completed elementary school,” said

PCS Executive Director Taletha Washburn. “We look forward to seeing them continue to learn and grow as they enter middle school.”

Indian Valley

During the evening of June 4, sixth-graders from Greenville Learning Center participated in a graduation vehicle caravan in Taylorsville. As graduates and their families and friends pulled up to the Indian Valley Academy building, maintaining social distancing, they were met with personalized remarks from teacher Jennifer Van Acker.

In addition to sharing her own favorite memories about each student, Van Acker also read statements from the students themselves, in which they listed their favorite aspects of school and the supportive adults in their lives.

Essue and Outdoor Education Coordinator Courtney Gomola were on hand to help hand out special gifts. The gifts and decorations followed a world travel theme; Van Acker and Essue acknowledged extensive assistance from GLC parents in presenting the event. Parents volunteer to help through the Mountain Valley Parents Club, which isan independent nonprofit organization supporting PCS.

After each individual ceremony, the vehicles—many of which were decorated—performed a celebratory lap around the block.

Quincy

In Quincy, sixth-grade teacher Cindy Thackeray visited each of her students at their homes June 3. She delivered gifts and also made individual videos about each student that the whole class shared via Zoom.

Ingrid Burke is the public relations specialist for Plumas Charter School.