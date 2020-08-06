Plumas Christian to offer in-class learning

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Plumas Christian School students will return to in-person instruction in the classroom on the first day back at school Aug. 24.

“All-day school is a tradition that we will continue,” said principal Shannon Little during an interview Aug. 5. “But we have made extensive modifications for the health and safety of our staff and students.”

She said since the school population is relatively small — just under 30 students in kindergarten through sixth grade — the school is able to provide physical distance in the classrooms.

“For us being so small we can accommodate and make modifications,” Little said.

When asked if she had been working with Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, she said that they had met earlier that day to review the school’s plans for opening.

Little, whose own children are in high school, has watched the difficult decisions made by Plumas Unified School District. PUSD students will return to school as well Aug. 24, but it will be via distance learning or independent study. Plumas Charter School plans to announce its back-to-school plans next week. Those students also are set to resume studies Aug. 24.

“We’re all just working together in the best interest of our community,” she said of the various school options, and reiterated that for Plumas Christian it’s a simpler process because of the number of students involved.

Given that many parents are voicing a strong preference for in-person learning, she was asked if her school has received many calls from parents seeking an option for their children.

“No, not really,” she said. “We’ve been around since 1986. If parents desire a Christian education for their children we are here. Ultimately we’re a Christian school providing a Christian education.”

Plumas Christian School is located on Lindan Lane in Quincy across from the Safeway Shopping Center.