Plumas confirms case No. 39 — another in Eastern Plumas

The Plumas County Public Health announced today, Aug. 13, that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the eastern area (Portola/Graeagle), which is No. 39. The case is under investigation.

This is the fourth day in a row that Public Health received notification of a confirmed case from Eastern Plumas.

There are now five active cases in the county (four in Eastern Plumas) and 34 that are considered recovered.