Plumas County announces No. 38 today — also Eastern Plumas

Plumas County Public Health announced today, Aug. 12, that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the eastern area (Portola/Graeagle). No. 38 is a close contact/household member of another confirmed case and has been in isolation.

This is the third day in a row that Public Health received notification of a confirmed case from Eastern Plumas.

There are now four active cases in the county (three in Eastern Plumas) and 34 that are considered recovered.