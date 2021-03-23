Plumas County Bar Association offers scholarships

Again this year, the Plumas County Bar Association will be awarding a $1000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior in Plumas County.

The legal community of Plumas County, through the Plumas County Bar Association, has been giving scholarships since 2001. Winners in the past two years have been students from Chester, but the opportunity is available to all students in the county.

In order to be eligible for the award, the student will need to write an essay and complete an application form by April 30. Further information is available from the school counselors, or by calling Alice King, treasurer for the Plumas County Bar Association, at 283-0325.