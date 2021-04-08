Plumas County Fire Safe Council announces latest award

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented at the April 8 meeting to the following community member who has demonstrated initiative and leadership through her actions and accomplishments.

Recipient: Sally McGowan

Submitter: Hannah Hepner

Sally McGowan has been a unifying force for the community of Old Highway east of Quincy. She brought her community together through potlucks and conversation. From there, Sally moved the group forward with Firewise recognition and was able to involve a large absentee landowner in a grant-funded hazardous fuel reduction project. She also brought together several neighbors to pre-treat and underburn an area owned by multiple landowners that was directly adjacent to several homes. She has been consistently involved with the Plumas County Fire Safe Council and brings enthusiasm and support to all of her efforts.

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and Fire Preparedness.