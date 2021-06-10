Plumas County Fire Safe Council honors resident for commitment to fire safety

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented at the June 10 meeting to the following community member who has demonstrated initiative and leadership through his actions and accomplishments.

Recipient: Gary Parque

Submitter: Brad Graevs

Gary Parque has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to fire safety and fuels management. In 2017 he was hired by the Fire Safe Council to manage the chipping program. Prior to that Gary had a long career in fire and fuel reduction with the Forest Service and private contractors. He participates in the majority of Underburn Cooperative events and trainings outside of his employment at the Plumas County Fire Safe Council. He donates his time to assist in prescribed fire implementation and training. He is a volunteer with the Sierra Valley Fire Protection District and is also working as a manager for the State Park’s field crew.

Gary currently lives in Beckwourth, but previously lived in other parts of Plumas County (Meadow Valley) prior to moving here from Southern California.

As a result of his depth and years of experience, Gary is a wealth of information on fire safety and fuels management and deserves to be recognized as an invaluable asset to our County. Gary is consistently available to lend a hand. Through all of these activities, Gary’s energy for fuel reduction never wanes.

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and Fire Preparedness.