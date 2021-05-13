Plumas County Fire Safe Council recognizes citizens

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) announced the newest recipients in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented at the May 13th meeting to the following community members who have demonstrated initiative and leadership through their actions and accomplishments.

The council thanks both men for playing a significant part in improving our community safety and emergency preparedness!

Recipient: Claude Sanders

Submitter: Gary Parque

Claude Sanders is one of the original tree mortality monitors in our area. He has been a Citizen Fire Safe Council Member since the early years of the Plumas County Fire Safe Council. He is a tree faller, an expert in fuels treatment, and an educator in fire safety.

He is known as being a man of good character, good citizen and a caring neighbor.

Recipient: Ryan Tompkins

Submitter: Mike Flanigan

Ryan Tompkins has been a huge part of the progress made with the Quincy Firewise USA initiative. He is currently the UC Cooperative Extension Forester for Plumas, Sierra, and Lassen counties where his research focuses on forest restoration and post-fire restoration. He successfully received certification in his own neighborhood – Galleppi Ranch. He is thorough and keeps the committee focused. We on the Quincy Firewise Committee are very grateful for Ryan’s professional input and support.

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and fire preparedness.