Plumas County Library branches offer summer reading program for youth

School is almost out and it’s time for the Summer Reading Program.

This year’s program starts on June 14 and runs until Aug.14 . The Libraries have multiple ways to participate this year, earn prizes, and enter raffles for gift cards. Readers can do all the programs or just choose the ones that appeal to them.

Summer Reading Program/Reading Log

Ages 0-18 are encouraged to set a weekly reading goal. When you reach that goal you can come into the library, log your goal, and receive a prize (one prize per patron per week). Readers can also enter to win one of three gift cards every time you reach your goal! Winners will be announced after the Summer Reading Program concludes in August.

Scavenger Hunt

Each branch is holding a scavenger hunt around their town. Starting July 1 through July 31, pick up or print off a clue sheet from the website. Figure out the clues and follow them to the local business. Find the puzzle piece with a word printed on it from the window (available for viewing from outside.) Record that word, and when you have all the clues solved and have found all the words, unscramble the sentence and return it to the library for a prize and a chance to enter your name into a drawing for a $30 gift card. There will also be an online version of the scavenger hunt using the Plumas County Library website. Online participants will email the answers to the Quincy library and enter your name into the drawing again. (No prizes are available for the virtual hunt.) One winner will be drawn from all the entries from all branches plus the online version of the scavenger hunt. You can join all five scavenger hunts, but make sure you submit the answer to the local branch that hunt is from.

Fun Events

During July each branch will hold programs for children to attend. Lots of different and fun activities are planned at the branches.

Greenville programs are on each Tuesday starting July 6 from 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Portola’s programs are on each Wednesday starting July 7 from 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Chester’s programs are on each Thursday starting on July 8 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Quincy’s programs are on each Friday starting on July 9 from 10:30am – 11:30am

Contact each branch for information on the classes and start times, or find more information on the website.

Summertime at Plumas County Library will be filled with lots of fun things to do this year, and we hope you join us!

More information can be found: