Plumas County Library celebrates Dr. Seuss week with free books

The Plumas County Library system keeps rolling out opportunities for youth to participate in fun activities and receive free books and March will be no different.

The Plumas branches will be celebrating Read Across America week — March 1 to the 6 — with a variety of events. All four branches will be giving away Dr. Seuss books (one book per person), and activity pages and craft videos have been posted on the Library webpage.

Chester hosts a zoom story time every week, and during Read Across America week, there will be a very special guest. Join the zoom session on Thursday, March 4, at 1 pm to see who it is! Anyone wanting to join story time should e-mail [email protected] for information.

This celebration is only one week long, so hurry over to your local branch and get your free book; ask about the activity sheets to do; and don’t forget to check out Chester’s story time.

Attached is a flyer with all of the details.