Plumas County Planning Commission board vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY

THIS IS TO ANNOUNCE THAT VACANCY (OR VACANCIES) HAS OCCURRED ON THE

PLUMAS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

DISTRICT 1

In Plumas County, citizen participation in local government is essential. Local government is the form of government closest to us in our everyday lives, and the one we are most able to influence. Advisory bodies play a very important role in county government.

If you are interested in serving on a county, board, commission or committee (BCC), please contact the Office of the Clerk of the Board. Please be prepared to provide a letter of interest and/or required application. Certain members must file financial disclosure statements upon appointment, or annually thereafter.

MADDY ACT:

In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code §54970

Plumas County Board of Supervisors

Plumas County Courthouse

520 Main Street, Room 309

Quincy, CA 95971

Telephone: (530) 283-6170