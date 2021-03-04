Plumas County Planning Commission board vacancy
NOTICE OF VACANCY
THIS IS TO ANNOUNCE THAT VACANCY (OR VACANCIES) HAS OCCURRED ON THE
PLUMAS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
DISTRICT 1
In Plumas County, citizen participation in local government is essential. Local government is the form of government closest to us in our everyday lives, and the one we are most able to influence. Advisory bodies play a very important role in county government.
If you are interested in serving on a county, board, commission or committee (BCC), please contact the Office of the Clerk of the Board. Please be prepared to provide a letter of interest and/or required application. Certain members must file financial disclosure statements upon appointment, or annually thereafter.
MADDY ACT:
In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, Government Code §54970
Plumas County Board of Supervisors
Plumas County Courthouse
520 Main Street, Room 309
Quincy, CA 95971
Telephone: (530) 283-6170