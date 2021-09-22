NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That the Plumas County Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is available for inspection at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 309, Courthouse, Quincy, CA. The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will open its hearing on the 2021/2022 County Budget at 10:00 a.m. on September 28, 2021. The hearing will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Courthouse, Third Floor, Room 308, Quincy, California. Any member of the general public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. All proposals for revisions shall be in writing to the Clerk of the Board before the close of the public hearing.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to submit their comments using e-mail address [email protected]