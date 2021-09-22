Public Notices 

Plumas County Recommended Budget

Submitted

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

  1. That the Plumas County Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) is available for inspection at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 309, Courthouse, Quincy, CA.
  2. The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will open its hearing on the 2021/2022 County Budget at 10:00 a.m. on September 28, 2021. The hearing will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Courthouse, Third Floor, Room 308, Quincy, California. Any member of the general public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. All proposals for revisions shall be in writing to the Clerk of the Board before the close of the public hearing.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to submit their comments using e-mail address [email protected]

Related Posts

90-day notice to adopt

Mike Taborski

Greenville water now safe to drink

Editor

Vacancy on Chester Public Utility District board announced

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District announced a vacancy on its board of directors due to the recent resignation of Joe…

Public Notice

Submitted

On September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a Resolution amending the…

NOTICE OF PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY’S REQUEST TO INCREASE RATES FOR ITS 2022 COST OF CAPITAL APPLICATION (A.21-08-015)

Submitted

Para obtener más información sobre cómo este cambio podría afectar su pago mensual, llame al 1-800-660-6789 • 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE…

Notice Of Potential Impacts To Floodplains, Plumas District Hospital

Submitted

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL IMPACTS TO FLOODPLAINS PLUMAS DISTRICT HOSPITAL Plumas District Hospital intends to seek financial assistance from USDA, Rural…