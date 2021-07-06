Plumas County residents facing end-of-the week heat wave

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a large swath of the West, including Plumas County, is expected to experience an extended heat wave.

In anticipation of this event, District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood is working to establish cooling centers for residents to access. Details will be released as they become available. The extreme heat is expected to begin Friday and last into next Tuesday.

While not all of Plumas County is expected to experience a high heat risk, some portions are, as indicated by the National Weather Service map below. Nevertheless, all of Plumas County will experience hot temperatures and many or most residents don’t have air conditioning.