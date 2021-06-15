News 

Plumas County Search & Rescue announces annual telephone fundraiser

Editor
The Plumas County Search & Rescue annual fundraiser is getting underway. This is a phone call solicitation to garner donations to purchase equipment, help with training and pay operating costs of the team. It is the team’s main fundraiser for the year.
The calls will be made by the same company that has been handling the duties for the past 14 to 15 years. Checks are sent to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 283-6375. If someone would like to contribute and doesn’t receive a call, donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office at 1400 East Main St. in Quincy.

