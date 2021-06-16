Plumas County Sheriff backs tourism funding effort

By Victoria Metcalf

Despite a plea from Plumas County’s sheriff to fund opportunities in tourism to draw additional tax revenues into local coffers, and a request from local Chambers of Commerce to do just that, a motion went down to defeat by supervisors.

If the motion passed, funding would provide for three local Chambers of Commerce and assist the fourth, during this busy tourism season. More tourism generates higher revenues in sales taxes as tourists shop locally and more TOT (transient occupancy tax) amounts.

The vote took place following a presentation from representatives of the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce at the regular Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 15.

Dissenting voters don’t deny the need for additional revenues, but want to hold the decision for the fiscal budget process. Supervisors Dwight Ceresola and Jeff Engel voted against a motion to fund a request. Because funding would include county contingency funding it required a four-fifths vote. Three supervisors — Greg Hagwood, Sherrie Thrall and Kevin Goss — voted to approve the request from Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce for $55,000.

The request

This was Lost Sierra’s second time before supervisors in June requesting funding to support Chambers of Commerce tourism efforts for Plumas County. General Manager of the Nakoma Resort Richard Aiple made both presentations. This time, Aiple shared the presentation with Tiffaney Lozano, Shayna De Silva, Cheryl Kolb and Emily Compton.

Previously, Aiple requested $200,000 for the chambers and a part-time executive director to develop a program, host visitors centers and assist the county’s tax collector in ensuring TOT and private lodging offering VBRBO and similar rental series in line with county requirements. One of the standing concerns is that homeowners are renting out their home or a second home to out-of-county residents without paying their share of TOT.

Spontaneous plea from sheriff

As a 30-year member of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Todd Johns told supervisors “I support what they’re trying to do.”

During his time within the department he can remember approximately six months when the office was fully funded and fully staffed. And the way things are going there are certain crimes the department will stop responding to. It used to take 30 minutes to complete a vandalism report, and that’s after responding to the call. Now it takes upwards of two hours just for the report, Johns said.

One deputy has logged 1,000 hours on just the Quincy Post Office thefts during the winter, he said. Others are stretched thin across the county. Despite these issues, staffing remains the same. Unless additional funding is found, “If we are continuing to do what we’re doing, the sheriff’s office will collapse,” Johns told supervisors.

Explaining he hadn’t talked to anyone from the chambers and hadn’t planned to speak, Johns said that supervisors need to do something to bring more funding into Plumas County. And tax funding from those who come to visit Plumas County seems a reasonable solution.

Currently Johns is facing a deficiency in corrections offices in the jail. Overtime is mounting, but without people applying for positions, there are no alternatives. He’s also faced with trying to keep his officers. He said that within an hour or two in either direction, his officers could receive a 16 percent increase in salary and a $20,000 signing bonus

Bringing in additional tourists who are paying TOT, sales tax and eventually property tax if they decide to stay, is the only option. Waiting until the budget is done is too late. He suggested that the requested funding be taken from CARES Act funding (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security federal money).

“I support what they’re trying to do,” Johns said. Without law enforcement we’ll have to change drastically.

Presentation

Aiple was before supervisors again armed with new facts and figures about what’s happened with tourism in the past and what could happen with a little county support. Aiple said he thought he explained the history of TOT during the June 1 presentation, he did include a three-year TOT income comparison at this meeting.

But while he was going over things at the June 1 meeting, Aiple said there was something he forgot and that was the visitors centers.

De Silva who once came to Plumas County to enjoy the outdoor recreation and now lives here, said she looked to the local chamber to help her settle in. Now she understands that the chamber really can’t exist without a visitors center. Although the county eliminated funding to the chambers in 2012, Lost Sierra knew it needed one. Examining the area, the ideal location for travelers was from Truckee on Highway 89 to Reno or toward Quincy on Highway 70.

The Blairsden/Graeagle area is prime because it serves the popular locations of the Lakes Basin and Plumas-Eureka State Park. In the research they discovered that Lake Almanor is one of the top three locations in the county for attracting outside guests.

Re-establishing visitor centers in Quincy, and the Chester/Lake Almanor areas is also essential.

De Silva also reported on why a visitor center is so important. Offering information on the economy, community and communication are essential. “We provide tools and resources on what the county has to offer,” is vital. Welcoming packets for new residents are also essential.

As the Lost Sierra Chamber with a growing number of members, now at more than 190, De Silva said they do local events and business-to-business events. While many chambers and organizations were losing members during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic, Lost Sierra’s membership continued to grow, according to De Silva.

Taking her turn, Compton, a Portola High School graduate, told supervisors it was a big decision when she decided to return to Plumas County. She wondered if she could financially survive. She’s been with the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce since 2018 and has “never seen this kind of cooperation,” among the other chambers and various organizations including the Feather River Tourism Association.

Cheryl Kolb of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce has seen the organization go from two employees on down to someone who worked 10 hours a week. Among their promotions are the February Ground Hog Day, Sparkle in December, and the Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade in August.

Lozano said she comes from a long line of local entrepreneurs. Going to the white board, she pointed out that 24.5 percent of the population works for the government, 8.7 percent is in retail business, 8.5 percent provides accommodations and food, 17.2 percent is involved in tourism and 8 percent are contractors.

“We have proven that tourism is an economic driver,” Lozano told supervisors. She also commended the board for tightening its belt when it was necessary. She pointed out that Plumas County was one of the government agencies that didn’t go broke while others did during the recession beginning in 2008. But she also asked that they stop with the argument that by funding tourism programs they were going to take away from the sheriff’s office.

The vote

Ultimately, Supervisor Greg Hagwood made the motion that the county take the $55,000 out of the contingency fund. Supervisor Kevin Goss questioned how the funding would be divided. It was explained that funding would go to three chambers, but Indian Valley was not being left out. Lozano assured Goss that Indian Valley is well represented at chamber meetings. Aiple explained that representatives of that chamber explained they didn’t need funding for the summer.

Supervisor and Chairperson of the board Jeff Engel explained at the June 1 meeting, he is in favor of waiting for the 2021-22 fiscal budget to determine if the county will have funding for special requests. Other tourism groups, including the Feather River Tourism Association, have been before supervisors with funding requests.