News 

Plumas County students invited to perform in virtual festival

Editor
Plumas Performing Arts is hosting a virtual Vocal and Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Festival for Plumas County students. All students who reside in Plumas County or attend a Plumas County school are eligible to participate. Entries will be scored by professional adjudicators and all participants will receive feedback to help them improve their performance.
There is no entry fee and all ages, elementary through high school, are welcome! Entry forms and contest rules are available at PlumasPerformingArts.org The deadline for submissions is May 7.

Related Posts

One hour – one hundred pounds of trash collected during FRC Earth Day event

Editor

On Earth Day, April 22, Feather River College hosted a trash pickup competition, sponsored by the Smoke Free High Country…

April 26: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 26, that there are three new cases to report. The…

U.S. Census Bureau releases preliminary data

Editor

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the…

QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Editor

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a…

Sheriff’s Employees Association offers four scholarships

Editor

The Plumas County Sherriff’s Employee’s Association (PCSEA) is offering a scholarship program for the second year. Four scholarships will be…

Mother’s Day Market will be the first of many weekend markets in Blairsden

Editor

Blairsden, in eastern Plumas County, is becoming a focal point for local food and craft vendors. On Saturday and Sunday,…