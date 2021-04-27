Plumas County students invited to perform in virtual festival

Plumas Performing Arts is hosting a virtual Vocal and Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Festival for Plumas County students. All students who reside in Plumas County or attend a Plumas County school are eligible to participate. Entries will be scored by professional adjudicators and all participants will receive feedback to help them improve their performance.

There is no entry fee and all ages, elementary through high school, are welcome! Entry forms and contest rules are available at PlumasPerformingArts.org The deadline for submissions is May 7.