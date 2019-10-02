Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/2/19

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: EASY LIFE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 15495 OLD WAGON ROAD, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

KARL ALLEN SPANG, 15495 OLD WAGON ROAD, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000211.

Original Filing Date: 9/28/2015.

Signed: Karl A. Spang

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Aug. 19, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 11, 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000216

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LITTLE CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 415 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-9718.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 145, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MICHAEL T. LITTLE, 415 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michael Little.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000236

(Expires: 9/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUSTY’S CLEANING.

Business Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

DWIGHT SPANG, 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/16/2019.Signed: /s/ Dwight Spang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000217

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: APPLEGATE BUDGET STORAGE.

Business Address: 595 TAYLOR STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 916-947-7477.

Mailing Address: 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

JAMES APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519; KELLY APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ James Applegate, owner; Kelly Applegate, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000224

(Expires: 9/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR IRON WORKS.

Business Address: 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas; Phone: 530-816-9248.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 140, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SCOTT HIRSCHLER, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020; TINA TEMAAT, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Scott W. Hirschler, owner; Tina Temaat.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9

(PLANNING AND ZONING)

FENCES

On March 7, 2019, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2019-1 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board find the ordinance adoption is exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Section 15061(b)(3) because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment. The ordinance adoption will protect natural resources and public health and safety.

This ordinance will implement General Plan Policy COS 7.2.9 Wildlife Fencing, will clarify height restrictions consistent with the California Building Code, and will provide clear guidance for fencing around personal cannabis cultivation sites.

On October 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019- ____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 9-2.407 OF ARTICLE 4 OF CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE (FENCES)

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1.

Section 9-2.407 of Article 4 of Chapter 2 of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code is hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

Section 2. Codification.

Once adopted, this ordinance shall be codified.

Section 3. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County October 2, 2019

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT “A”, DESCRIBED ABOVE, CAN BE VIEWED IN THE PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES OFFICE, 555 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA. For further information, contact Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofoplumas.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 2, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9, AND IMPLEMENTING THE STANDARDS OF THE STATE MODEL WATER EFFICIENT LANDSCAPE ORDINANCE

On November 1, 2018, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2018-1 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board of Supervisors find the ordinance adoption exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines Section 15307 because the ordinance is an action taken by a regulatory agency as authorized by state law to assure the maintenance, restoration, or enhancement of a natural resource.

On October 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019 – _____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE BY ADOPTING ARTICLE 42 “WATER EFFICIENT LANDSCAPE” AND AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF CHAPTER 2 OF TITLE 9 OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, ORDAINS as follows:

SECTION 1.

Article 42, “Water Efficient Landscape”; Section 9-2.410 of Article 4 of Chapter 2 (General Requirements) of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code are adopted and amended as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

SECTION 2.

This ordinance shall become effective 30 days from the date of final passage.

SECTION 3. Codification

This ordinance shall be codified.

SECTION 4. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, before the expiration of fifteen days after the passage of the ordinance, once, with the names of the supervisors voting for and against the ordinance, in the Feather River Bulletin, Indian Valley Record, Chester Progressive, and Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County of Plumas.

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT A, DESCRIBED ABOVE, CAN BE VIEWED IN THE PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES OFFICE, 555 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA. For further information, contact Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6207 or timevans@countyofplumas.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 2, 2019|

Notice to Contractors

Request for Snow Removal Proposals

The Plumas Unified School district is seeking proposals for snow removal for the 2018-2019 winter season. Separate contracts are sought for the Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy areas. Contracts may be awarded for separate school sites. Contractors wishing to submit proposals must list the following: Contractors License, Insurance ($1,000,000.00) Liability, Workers Compensation, Equipment available and hourly pricing for each, hourly pricing for shoveling and snowblowing, and three references related to snow removal. Contract award will be based upon experience, available equipment and pricing. DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) Contractors are encouraged to submit proposals. Please submit proposals to Ray Bakker, by mail to 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971, or by fax to 530.283.6539 or email to rbakker@pcoe.k12.ca.us. For confirmation of receipt please call 530.283.6545 x 5507. Proposals must be received by October 16th, 2019 before 4:00 pm.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 2, 9, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000242

(Expires: 9/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GOOD KARMA CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 2150 BEAVER ROAD, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

MARC WILDERMUTH, 2150 BEAVER ROAD, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/25/2019.

Signed: /s/ Susan Wildermuth.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019|