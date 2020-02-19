Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 2/19/20

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000285

(Expires: 12/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROSE WATER CAFE.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 863-0777. Mailing Address: 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

SUSAN ASTA, 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/10/2019. Signed: /s/ Susan Asta.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 10, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 2020|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DANCING COWBOY WINERY.

Business Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

DAVID A. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; SHARON B. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000194.

Original Filing Date: 8/10/2017.

Signed /s/ David A. Covington, co-owner; Sharon B. Covington, co-owner.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Jan. 30, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000010

(Expires: 1/13/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOWNTOWN FARMS.

Business Address: 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 433, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KEN DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947. This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/30/2009.

Signed: /s/ Ken Donnell, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 13, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020|

Public Comments Sought for Sheriff’s Office OHV/OSV Grant

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is developing its Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) draft grant application that will be submitted to the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation on March 2, 2020. The application will be available for public review from March 3, 2020 to May 4, 2020. The public is invited to comment on any changes or improvements on the grant application on the website http://ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final applications are due to the state of California on June 1st, 2020.

For more information, or if you have questions please contact Sgt. Matt Beatley at the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office (530) 283-6399 or email mattbeatley@pcso.net

Feb. 12, 19, 26, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000017

(Expires: 1/27/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLOOMING SIERRA LANDSCAPE. Business Address: 940 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 310-4433.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2152, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ERBIN OSORIO, 940 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2020.

Signed: /s/ Erbin Osorio, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 27, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 4, 2020|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Elementary School and Chester Jr/Sr High School, 158 Aspen St and 612 1st St, Chester, CA. Bid Package PU2020.5-6.4 MSB Replacement. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Elementary School and Chester Jr/Sr High School, 158 Aspen St and 612 1st St, Chester, CA. Bid Package PU2020.5-6.4 MSB Replacement”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com.

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 15, 2020 and will be allotted 40 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than July 24, 2020. There will be a pre-bid walk at Chester Elementary School, 158 Aspen St, Chester, CA, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: http://www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C10 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St., Quincy, CA 95971

Feb. 12, 19, 2020|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING

PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 5 (PUBLIC WELFARE)

ABANDONED, WRECKED, DISMANTLED, OR EXCESS INOPERABLE VEHICLES.

On February 4, 2020, The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 11:15 a.m. on the proposed ordinance. Plumas County Code Enforcement will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted.

The ordinance adoption will update the current county ordinance to coincide with the current California Vehicle Code pertaining to Abatement of Abandoned Vehicles.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1128

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8 OF TITLE 5

(PUBLIC WELFARE) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE (ABANDONED, WRECKED, DISMANTLED, OR EXCESS

INOPERABLE VEHICLES)

Section 1.

Chapter 8 of Title 5 “Abandoned, Wrecked, Dismantled, or Excess Inoperable Vehicles” of the Plumas County Code

Section: 5-8.01 Remove “Not including highways”

Section: 5-8.02 Add to Definitions of “Abandoned” “Dismantled” “Inoperable” “Private Property” “Public Property” “Wrecked”

Section: 5-8.04 Correct Spelling errors

Section: 5-8.08 and 5-8.12 Change the allowed time to remove and to appeal a notice of an abandon vehicle from thirty days to ten days

Section 2. Codification.

Once adopted, this ordinance shall be codified.

Section 3. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(I) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County.

A full copy of this ordinance can be obtained in the Office of the Clerk of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors or in the Planning and Building Services department.

The foregoing ordinance was introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the 4th day of February, 2020, and passed and adopted on the 11th day of February, 2020 by the following vote:

AYES: Supervisors: SIMPSON, THRALL, ENGEL, GOSS

NOES: Supervisors: NONE

ABSENT: Supervisors: NONE

Signed /s/ Kevin Goss

Chair, Board of Supervisors

ATTEST:

Signed /s/ Nancy DaForno

Clerk of Said Board of Supervisors

Feb. 19, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000036

(Expires: 2/10/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PLUMAS-SIERRA DRIVING SCHOOL.

Business Address: 866 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-5679.

PATRICK KEENA, 866 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/10/2020.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 10, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 11, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000034

(Expires: 2/10/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INTERIOR MIND.

Business Address: 750 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 953-2220.

Mailing Address: 750 WOLFE AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA.

RENEE BALDERAS, 750 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/10/2020.

Signed: /s/ Renee Balderas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 10, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 11, 2020|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000030

(Expires: 2/6/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CRK ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 1114 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1114 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

RUSSELL KEAVENEY, 1114 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; CAROLYN ROYLE-KEAVENEY, 1114 PENINSULA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/6/2020.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Feb. 6, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Feb. 19, 26, March 4, 11, 2020|

Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals: The Plumas County Probation Department is seeking proposals to provide laboratory screening products and laboratory confirmation services for alcohol and drugs of abuse in urine and oral fluids. Screening and positive result confirmation methodologies must be specified by drug, metabolite and/or panel. Standard services must include urine collection and shipping supplies that allow for overnight shipping. Electronic reporting of laboratory results is preferred with hard copy options. Turnaround times of five days or less is required. Please include litigation packets and court representation pricing. These services are to be provided during the period of May 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 and July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021. The Plumas County Probation Department reserves the right to waive any irregularities within a proposal or to reject any proposal. Proposals are due at the Plumas County Probation Department, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 128, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business March 6, 2020. For an Application Packet and further information please contact Erin Metcalf at (530) 283-6200.

Feb. 19, 26, 2020|