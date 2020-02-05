Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 2/5/20

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER FINANCIAL REALTY.

Business Address: 20 A CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

CURTIS COLLINS LOMAS, 10257 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2019-0000239.

Original Filing Date: 9/20/2019.

Signed: Curtis Collins Lomas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 2, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000001

(Expires: 1/3/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DEAL STEAM CLEANING ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 302 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT CITY, CA 95934, County of Plumas; (530) 260-0250.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 162, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

MICHAEL DEAL, 302 MAIN STREET, CRESCENT CITY, CA 95934.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/3/2020.

Signed: /s/ Michael Deal.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 3, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000004

(Expires: 1/7/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROBIN’S TREE CARE.

Business Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-8373.

ROBIN THIELMAN, 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/7/2020.

Signed: /s/ Robin Thielman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 7, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000294

(Expires: 12/27/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PIONEER RV PARK.

Business Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0769.

Mailing Address: 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DAVID AGUILAR, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; NANCI FINCH-AGUILAR, 1326 PIONEER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/27/2019.

Signed: /s/ David Aguilar, owner; Nanci Finch-Augilar, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 27, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000292

(Expires: 12/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: P BUTLER AND COMPANY.

Business Address: 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (707) 258-0100.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1932, CHESTER, CA 96020.

PHILIP BUTLER, 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020; SANDRA BUTLER, 443 MELISSA AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Philip Butler, owner; Sandra Butler, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HANSON’S HOMEMADE PIES, BREADS & CUSTOM COOKING.

Business Address: 4301 MAIN STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

LORRAINE HANSON, 4512 WARREN STREET, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000035.

Original Filing Date: 2/24/2016.

Signed: Lorraine Hanson.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 15, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sandy Thomas, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000005

(Expires: 1/8/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANGEPANGE ARTS.

Business Address: 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 996020, County of Plumas; (530) 790-5345.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 138, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ANGELA KIRCHUBEL, 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/8/2020.

Signed: /s/ Angela Kirchubel.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 8, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000285

(Expires: 12/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ROSE WATER CAFE.

Business Address: 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 863-0777.

Mailing Address: 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

SUSAN ASTA, 300 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Susan Asta.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 10, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Public Notice

Plumas County and SBTS are applying for CA OHV funds for ground operations, development and planning.

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: DANCING COWBOY WINERY.

Business Address: 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

DAVID A. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; SHARON B. COVINGTON, 5195 CHANDLER ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000194.

Original Filing Date: 8/10/2017.

Signed /s/ David A. Covington, co-owner; Sharon B. Covington, co-owner.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Jan. 30, 2020.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2020-0000010

(Expires: 1/13/2025)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOWNTOWN FARMS.

Business Address: 109 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 284-1689.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 433, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KEN DONNELL, 105 AYOOB DRIVE, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/30/2009.

Signed: /s/ Ken Donnell, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 13, 2020

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School, 505 Nevada St, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2020.11.25 Demolition/Utilities Relocation/Roof Repair/Site Grading. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Feather River Middle School, 505 Nevada St, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2020.11.25 Demolition/Utilities Relocation/Roof Repair/Site Grading”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com.

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before March 9, 2020 and will be allotted 39 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than April 17, 2020. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Feather River Middle School, 505 Nevada St, Portola, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: http://www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St., Quincy, CA 95971

