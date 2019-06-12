Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 6/12/19

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET.

Business Address: 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

QUINCY NATURAL FOODS, INC., 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Corporation. Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000144.

Original Filing Date: 5/15/2018.

Signed: Aimee Chudy

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: May 14, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000136

(Expires: 5/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRUMOHO, LLC.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (415) 203-3163.

Mailing Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

BRENT BAILEY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; SEAN CONRY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/2019. Signed: /s/ Sean Conry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June, 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000134

(Expires: 5/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LET IT GROW GARDENS.

Business Address: 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95954, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9886.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 121, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

JEFF HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; LORI HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/9/2019. Signed: /s/ Lori Hahn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June, 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000122

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN AYRES GARDEN

Business Address: 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; 530-394-7845.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 204, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

JENNIFER AYRES, 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019. Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ayres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000144

(Expires: 5/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE FARMS & RETREAT

Business Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983, 310-963-6972

Mailing Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

LEILA JEAN LEVI, 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/21/2019. Signed: /s/ Leila Jean Levi

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 21, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000124

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BILL THE PLUMBER HANDYMAN SERVICES

Business Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, 530-832-5613

Mailing Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122

ANN CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

WILLIAM F. CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

This business is conducted by: Married Couple

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2009.

Signed: /s/ William F. Cary

Signed: /s/ Ann Cary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000146

(Expires: 5/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY FRENCH AFFAIRE

Business Address: 230 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; 927-785-2574

Mailing Address: PO BOX 958, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA BURTON, 270 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/22/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Burton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/Utilities/Railing. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Mold Rehabilitation Project at Quincy Elementary School., Bid Package PU2019.2.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/Utilities/Railing”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to [email protected]

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 24, 2019 and will be allotted 42 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work for all disciplines shall be completed on or before August 4, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Quincy Elementary School, 246 Alder St, Quincy, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A or B license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000151

(Expires: 5/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RC & SON TRUCKING

Business Address: 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 392, GREENVILLE CA 95947.

MANDY HUNSAKER, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

ROGER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

TYLER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mandy Hunsaker

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000123

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVERFRONT RV PARK, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-FEATHER RIVERFRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKE FRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKEVIEW, LAKE ALMANOR RESORTS, LAKE ALMANOR RV PARK, LAKE FRONT RV PARK, LAKEVIEW RV PARK.

Business Address: 2683 BIG SPRINGS ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137; 253-312-2111.

Mailing Address: 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674.

CRRVP, LLC. 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674. State: WA AI#671170.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Shirley Temming

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000126

(Expires: 4/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE RD., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103. 707-328-4561.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 464, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-0464.

2019 MOHAWK LLC, 550 EUREKA SPRINGS RD, GRAEAGLE CA 96103. State: CA AI#201908310153

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mary Trumble, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

Plumas County Office of Education

Public Hearing Notice (Budget)

The Governing Board of Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code 1620, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about Plumas County Office of Education’s 2019-20 Proposed Budget on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the PCOE District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public review within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

Public Hearing Notice (LCAP)

The Governing Board of Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about Plumas County Office of Education’s 2019-20 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:00 p.m. at the PCOE District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the LCAP is available for public review within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

Plumas Unified School District

Public Hearing Notice (Budget)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 Proposed Budget on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the proposed budget is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

Public Hearing Notice (LCAP)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the LCAP is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

Public Hearing Notice (SELPA)

The Governing Board of the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) will conduct a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the Plumas Unified School District 2019-20 SELPA Annual Budget and SELPA Annual Service Plan on June 19, 2019. The Hearing will commence at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the PUSD District Office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. A copy of the SELPA Budget and Service Plan is available within 72 hours of the Hearing at the District Office.

Published FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 5, 12, 2019|

\INVITATION FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS must be delivered to Plumas County Facility Services and Airports, 198 Andy’s Way, Quincy, California 95971, clearly marked:

SEALED BID

NERVINO AIRPORT *

BECKWOURTH, CALIFORNIA

ROGERS FIELD * CHESTER, CALIFORNIA GANSNER FIELD * QUINCY, CALIFORNIA

ROTARY SNOW BLOWERS

until 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at which time and place they will be opened and publicly read aloud. These proposals shall be for furnishing all labor, material, tax, transportation, equipment, and services necessary for the manufacture of all equipment covered by:

NERVINO AIRPORT * BECKWOURTH, CALIFORNIA AlP NO. 3-06-0020- -2019 ROGERS FIELD * CHESTER, CALIFORNIA AlP NO. 3-06-0040- -2019

GANSNER FIELD QUINCY, CALIFORNIA AlP NO. 3-06-0191- -2019

PLUMAS COUNTY ROTARY SNOW BLOWERS

Obtaining or Inspecting Contract Documents. Bid documents (plans/specifications) may be obtained beginning June 5, 2019, online through CIP List.com at http:;www.cipIist.corni’pIans/?P1umas/county2IS

All addenda will be posted through CIP List.com.

Contract Time. This work shall be completed in accordance with details described in the specifications for this project. All work called for in this contract shall be completed within Three Hundred Sixty-Five (365 calendar days.

Bidder’s Bond. Bids must be sealed and accompanied by cash, a certified or cashier’s check, equivalent to ten percent (10%) of the proposal, payable to the order of Plumas County, to guarantee that if a proposal is accepted, a contract will be entered into and its performance secured. A Bidder’s Bond to like effect and amount with a corporate surety will be acceptable for this project. Bids must be in writing and signed by or on behalf of the bidder.

Award of Contract. The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. All proposals must be made on the forms as contained in the specifications for the previously described project and shall in all respects comply with the Instructions to Bidders and Contract Documents. Bids must be in writing and signed by or on behalf of the bidder. Each bidder must supply all the information required by the bid documents and specifications.

Plumas County reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids or to utilize any alternate procedures as authorized by California Public Contracts Code Sections 20166 and 20167, and accept such bids as are to the best interest of the County. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for a period of one hundred twenty (120) days after the date set for the opening thereof.

Bonding Requirements. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond for 100 percent of the contract price to secure fulfillment of all the bidder’s obligations under such contract.

Federal Provisions. The work to be done is being financed in whole or in part by means of a grant made by the United States acting through the Federal Aviation Administration of the Department of Transportation. This project is subject to the Federal provisions, statutes and regulations as set forth below and in the project specifications:

• Buy American Preference – The Contractor agrees to comply with 49 USC § 50101, which provides that Federal funds may not be obligated unless all steel and manufactured goods used in AM funded projects are produced in the United States, unless the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a waiver for the product; the product is listed as an Excepted Article, Material Or Supply in Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 25.108; or is included in the FAA Nationwide Buy American Waivers Issued list. A bidder or offeror must complete and submit the Buy America certification included herein with their bid or offer. The Owner will reject as nonresponsive any bid or offer that does not include a completed Certificate of Buy American Compliance.

• Foreign Trade Restriction – 49 CFR Part 30 and 49 USF § 50104 – A completed and signed Trade Restriction Certification must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

• Debarment and Suspension – 49 CFR Part 29 – A completed and signed Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, Ineligibility and Voluntary Exclusion must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

• Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

As a condition of bid responsiveness, the Bidder or Offeror must submit the following information with its proposal on the forms provided herein:

(1) The names and addresses of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms that will participate in the contract;

(2) A description of the work that each DBE firm will perform;

(3) The dollar amount of the participation of each DBE firm listed under (1)

(4) Written statement from Bidder or Offeror that attests their commitment to use the DBE firm(s) listed under (1) to meet the Owner’s project goal; and

(5) If Bidder or Offeror cannot meet the advertised project DBE goal, evidence of good faith efforts undertaken by the Bidder or Offeror as described in appendix A to 49 CFR part 26.

The successful Bidder or Offeror must provide written confirmation of participation from each of the DBE firms the Bidder or Offeror lists in their commitment. This Bidder or Offeror must submit the DBE’s written confirmation of participation within 5 days after bid opening.

Plumas County has established a DBE goal of 1% Race Neutral.

• Lobbying FederalEmployees – 3 1 USC § 1352,2 CFR Part 200, Appendix 11(J), 49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A – A completed and signed Certification Regarding Lobbying must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

Plumas County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Securities

Monthly progress payments shall be made to the Contractor for the value of the work completed during the preceding month, less a five percent (5%) security withhold. At the request and expense of the Contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a state or federally chartered bank as the escrow agent, who shall pay such monies to the Contractor upon satisfactory completion of the contract. Securities eligible for investment under this section shall include those listed in Government Code Section 16430 or bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit. The Contractor shall be the beneficial owner of any securities substituted for monies withheld and shall receive any interest thereon.

Signed /s/ Kevin Correira

PLUMAS COUNTY

Date: 6-5-19

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 2019|

Part A

INVITATION FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS must be delivered to Plumas County Facility Services and Airports, 198 Andy’s Way, Quincy, California 95971, clearly marked:

SEALED BID

ROGERS FIELD

CHESTER, PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

SNOW PLOW AND TRUCK

until 2:00 p.m local time on Wednesday July 3 , 2019, at which time and place they will be opened and publicly read aloud. These proposals shall be for furnishing all labor, material, tax, transportation, equipment, and services necessary for the construction of all work covered by:

ROGERS FIELD

CHESTER, PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

SNOW PLOW AND TRUCK

AlP NO. 3-06-0040- -2019

Obtaining or Inspecting Contract Documents. Bid documents (plans/specifications) may be obtained beginning June 5, 2019, online through CIP List.com at wwcipIist.com/plans/?PIumas/county/218

All addenda will be posted through CIP List.com.

Contract Time. This work shall be completed in accordance with details described in the specifications for this project. All work called for in this contract shall be completed within Three Hundred Sixty Five (365) calendar days.

Bidder’s Bond. Bids must be sealed and accompanied by cash, a certified or cashier’s check, equivalent to ten percent (10%) of the proposal, payable to the order of Plumas County, to guarantee that if a proposal is accepted, a contract will be entered into and its performance secured. A Bidder’s Bond to like effect and amount with a corporate surety will be acceptable for this project. Bids must be in writing and signed by or on behalf of the bidder.

Award of Contract. The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. All proposals must be made on the forms as contained in the specifications for the previously described project and shall in all respects comply with the Instructions to Bidders and Contract Documents. Bids must be in writing and signed by or on behalf of the bidder. Each bidder must supply all the information required by the bid documents and specifications.

Plumas County reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids or to utilize any alternate procedures as authorized by California Public Contracts Code Sections 20166 and 20167, and accept such bids as are to the best interest of the County. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for a period of one hundred twenty (120) days after the date set for the opening thereof.

Bonding Requirements. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond for 100 percent of the contract price to secure fulfillment of all the bidder’s obligations under such contract.

Federal Provisions. The work to be done is being financed in whole or in part by means of a grant made by the United States acting through the Federal Aviation Administration of the Department of Transportation. This project is subject to the Federal provisions, statutes and regulations as set forth below and in the project specifications:

• Buy American Preference – The Contractor agrees to comply with 49 USC § 50101, which provides that Federal funds may not be obligated unless all steel and manufactured goods used in AlP funded projects are produced in the United States, unless the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a waiver for the product; the product is listed as an Excepted Article, Material Or Supply in Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 25.108; or is included in the FAA Nationwide Buy American Waivers Issued list. A bidder or offeror must complete and submit the Buy America certification included herein with their bid or offer. The Owner will reject as nonresponsive any bid or offer that does not include a completed Certificate of Buy American Compliance.

• Foreign Trade Restriction – 49 CFR Part 30 and 49 USF § 50104 – A completed and signed Trade Restriction Certification must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

• Debarment and Suspension – 49 CFR Part 29 – A completed and signed Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, Ineligibility and Voluntary Exclusion must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

• Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

As a condition of bid responsiveness, the Bidder or Offeror must submit the following information with its proposal on the forms provided herein:

(1) The names and addresses of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms that will participate in the contract;

(2) A description of the work that each DBE firm will perform;

(3) The dollar amount of the participation of each DBE firm listed under (1)

(4) Written statement from Bidder or Offeror that attests their commitment to use the DBE firm(s) listed under (1) to meet the Owner’s project goal; and

(5) If Bidder or Offeror cannot meet the advertised project DBE goal, evidence of good faith efforts undertaken by the Bidder or Offeror as described in appendix A to 49 CFR part 26.

The successful Bidder or Offeror must provide written confirmation of participation from each of the DBE firms the Bidder or Offeror lists in their commitment. This Bidder or Offeror must submit the DBE’s written confirmation of participation within 5 days after bid opening.

Plumas County has established a DBE goal of 1% Race Neutral.

• Lobbying Federal Employees – 3 1 USC § 1352,2 CFR Part 200, Appendix 11(J), 49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A – A completed and signed Certification Regarding Lobbying must be submitted with the bid for this contract. This certification is included in the Bid Proposal.

Plumas County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC § § 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Securities

Monthly progress payments shall be made to the Contractor for the value of the work completed during the preceding month, less a five percent (5%) security withhold. At the request and expense of the Contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a state or federally chartered bank as the escrow agent, who shall return such securities to the Contractor upon satisfactory completion of the contract. Securities eligible for investment under this section shall include those listed in Government Code Section 16430 or bank or savings and loan certificates of deposit. The Contractor shall be the beneficial owner of any securities substituted for monies withheld and shall receive any interest thereon.

Signed /s/ Kevin Correira

PLUMAS COUNTY

Date: June 5, 2019

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 2019|

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On June 18, 2019 at 10:00a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider amending the Master Fee- Schedule, Resolution No. 16-8122 establishing horse and pet deposit fees for the Taylorsville Campground. The public hearing will be held in Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 2019|

Public Notice

The Plumas County Planning Commission is conducting public outreach regarding the update of the Housing Element of the Plumas County General Plan.

The Housing Element is a comprehensive assessment of current and project housing needs for all economic segments of the County. In addition, it embodies policies for providing adequate housing and includes action programs for that purpose. Mandated by the State of California, the Housing Element is required to be updated at least every five years and must be approved by the State Department of Housing and Community Development.

The public is invited to provide comments before the Planning Commission. Both written and oral comments will be accepted.

Place: Planning and Building Services Conference Room, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA

Date: June 20, 2019

Time: 11:00 am

For further information, please contact Rebecca Herrin at (530) 283-6213 or email at [email protected].

Written correspondence can be mailed to Plumas County Planning Commission, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MARLEE AND FRIENDS COOKIE SHOPPE; MARLEE AND FRIENDS MOBILE DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000150.

Original Filing Date: 7/11/2016.

Signed: Lisa Wilde

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: June 3, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PACIFIC THREADS.

Business Address: 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 95137, County of Plumas.

CATHY COOLEY, 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000136.

Original Filing Date: 5/28/2014.

Signed: Cathleen Cooley.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: May 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000140

(Expires: 5/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUAIL LODGE LAKE ALMANOR.

Business Address: 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas; (530) 284-0861.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 87, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

JOHN CROTTY, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923; DEBORAH REYNOLDS, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2014.

Signed: /s/ John D. Crotty, Co-owner; Deborah C. Reynolds, Co-owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000154

(Expires: 6/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MARLEE & FRIENDS DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 281-6275.

Mailing Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARCIE WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Wilde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000147

(Expires: 5/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUG COTA CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 742-8540.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1456, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DOUG COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; LIZ COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/17/2019.

Signed: /s/ Doug Cota, Owner; Elizabeth Cota, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000125

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

REFILE WITH CHANGE

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA SISTER NURSERY; FEATHER RIVER HOT SPRINGS.

Business Address: 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (925) 783-2913.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 3186, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROCKEL ERIKSEN, 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/13/2014. Original FBN Number: 2014-0000121

Signed: /s/ Rockel Eriksen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000157

(Expires: 6/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA HONEY.

Business Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0118.

Mailing Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHRISTOPHER CONNELL, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; SARA L. FRIGO, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Christopher Connell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|