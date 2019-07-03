Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/3/19

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MARLEE AND FRIENDS COOKIE SHOPPE; MARLEE AND FRIENDS MOBILE DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000150.

Original Filing Date: 7/11/2016.

Signed: Lisa Wilde

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: June 3, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PACIFIC THREADS.

Business Address: 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 95137, County of Plumas.

CATHY COOLEY, 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000136.

Original Filing Date: 5/28/2014.

Signed: Cathleen Cooley.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: May 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000140

(Expires: 5/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUAIL LODGE LAKE ALMANOR.

Business Address: 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas; (530) 284-0861.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 87, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

JOHN CROTTY, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923; DEBORAH REYNOLDS, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2014.

Signed: /s/ John D. Crotty, Co-owner; Deborah C. Reynolds, Co-owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000154

(Expires: 6/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MARLEE & FRIENDS DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 281-6275.

Mailing Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARCIE WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Wilde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000147

(Expires: 5/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUG COTA CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 742-8540.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1456, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DOUG COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; LIZ COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/17/2019.

Signed: /s/ Doug Cota, Owner; Elizabeth Cota, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000125

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

REFILE WITH CHANGE

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA SISTER NURSERY; FEATHER RIVER HOT SPRINGS.

Business Address: 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (925) 783-2913.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 3186, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROCKEL ERIKSEN, 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/13/2014. Original FBN Number: 2014-0000121

Signed: /s/ Rockel Eriksen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000157

(Expires: 6/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA HONEY.

Business Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0118.

Mailing Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHRISTOPHER CONNELL, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; SARA L. FRIGO, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Christopher Connell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000159

(Expires: 6/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUICK & EASY CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (775) 443-5857.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 240, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DEBBIE BLAKELEY, 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/11/2019.

Signed: /s/ Debbie Blakeley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 11, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000150

(Expires: 5/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN PARTITIONS, INC.

Business Address: 958 SPICE ISLAND DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89431, County of Plumas; (503) 620-1600.

Mailing Address: 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070.

MICHELLE, BAER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; SHAWN COATES, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; DEVIN DELLER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; NATE HILLESTAD, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; STEVE LICHTENBERG, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; ANGELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; MICHAEL ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; PAMELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; VICTOR ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/29/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Baer, Chief Financial Officer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary, Bid Package PU2019.10.18 Painting: Exterior. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary, Bid Package PU2019.10.18 Painting: Exterior” Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before July 22, 2019 and will be allotted 26 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work for all disciplines shall be completed on or before August 16, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School, 895 West St, Portola, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C33 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000145

(Expires: 5/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHARTER BUILDING COMPANY.

Business Address: 32 WEST RIVERSIDE AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (209) 247-0299.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2382, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

PAUL ALKIRE, 32 WEST RIVERSIDE AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/21/2019.

Signed: /s/ Paul Alkire.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 21, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000165

(Expires: 6/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TNT ELECTRICAL ENTERPRISE.

Business Address: 1199 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 213, QUINCY, CA 95971.

TNT ELECTRICAL ENTERPRISE, 1199 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 4225106

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/18/2019.

Signed: /s/ Amanda Tyler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000155

(Expires: 6/4/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY FARMERS MARKET.

Business Address: 319 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 183, QUINCY, CA 95971.

PLUMAS COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, 319 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/4/2019.

Signed: /s/ Roger Diefendorf.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 4, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000166

(Expires: 6/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YUBA EXPEDITIONS.

Business Address: 550 CRESCENT ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 283-2426.

Mailing Address: 550 CRESCENT ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

SIERRA BUTTES TRAIL STEWARDSHIP, 550 CRESCENT ST., QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 608170010

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kyla Pasucci, Executive Admin.; Greg Williams, Executive Director.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2019|

Request for Funding Proposals

The Plumas County Community Corrections Partnership (CCP) is seeking proposals to provide rehabilitative and reintegrative services to adult offenders, including those sentenced under provisions of 1170 (h) of the Penal Code as well as individuals released from state prison terms and returning to the community under provisions outlined in AB 109 (Public Safety Realignment), these services may include but are not limited to the following:

• Supervised and Sober Living

• Mental Health Counseling

• Drug and Alcohol Counseling

• Literacy

• Self Help and Independent Living

• Transportation

• Education

• Vocational Training and Counseling, Employment Search and Development Skills and Job Support Counseling

• Anger Management Counseling

These services are to be provided during the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Proposals will be reviewed by the Partnership’s Budget Subcommittee and recommendations for funding provided to the full CCP Executive Committee for approval. All funding will remain within the sole discretion of the CCP and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. The CCP reserves the right to waive any irregularities within a proposal or to reject any proposal. Proposals are due at the Plumas County Probation Department, 270 Hospital Road Suite 128, Quincy CA 95971 by the close of business July 26, 2019. For an Application Packet and further information please contact Erin Metcalf at (530) 283-6200 or visit the Probation Department’s webpage at www.plumascounty.us/90/probation.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 27, July 3, 2018|

Eastern Plumas Health Care

Project Bid

Eastern Plumas Health Care is requesting sealed bids for STP Leak Detector and Day Tank Upgrade (Bid per plan and spec under OSHPD guidelines). This project will consist of the following: notify governing agencies and acquire necessary building permits; remove existing non UL listed day tank from system and proper disposal; install new day tank and tank pad; provide and install mechanical line leak detector on the existing Red Jacket turbine; install new product piping supply and return line connections; provide and install (1) new Pryco day tank with controller, pumps, valves and interface with existing STP relay; system testing for functionality; provide and install new relief vent through existing roof penetrations; provide and install Veeder root upgrades and sensors (various locations); provide industry certified technician to perform state regulated monitor certification; fill out all necessary paperwork and submit to the state for records.

Sealed bids must be received by 8:00 am on July 18, 2019. Bids must be marked sealed and can be submitted by mail or in person to the Administration Offices, Attention Ashlie Preston, 500 1st Avenue, Portola, CA 96122. Bids will be opened at 10:00 am on July 18, 2019 in the Administration Conference Room.

Please feel free to contact our Director of plant operations for additional information. 530-514-2048

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000162

(Expires: 6/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #16097

Business Address: 543 W. Sierra Ave., Portola, CA 96122, County of Plumas

Mailing Address: 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072; TN-201033610164

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2019

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/13/2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24/19

CNS-3267767#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000170

(Expires: 6/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA HONEY, LLC.

Business Address: 50 SLOAT ROAD, CROMBERG, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 30010, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

GEORGE SERDYUKOV, 50 SLOAT ROAD, CROMBERG CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201812710405

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/24/2019.

Signed: /s/ George Serdyukov.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000171

(Expires: 6/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA ADVENTURE MONKEYS.

Business Address: 23990 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1752, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LOST SIERRA ADVENTURE MONKEYS, 23990 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/24/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000174

(Expires: 6/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AXTIN’S ACRES & THE EDGE.

Business Address: 325 HWY. 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-249-6821.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1433, CHESTER, CA 96020.

AXTIN’S ACRES & THE EDGE, 325 HWY. 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 4156018

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000084

(Expires: 3/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ABOVE SIN.

Business Address: 2011 E. MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-283-2789.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 748, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIAS A. GONZALEZ, 1958 E. CLAREMONT WAY, SP. 2, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/26/2019.

Signed /s/ Elizas Gonzalez

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Project No. 619-164

City of Santa Clara, California

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR THE BUCKS CREEK HYDROPWER PROJECT

(June 14, 2019)

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (Commission) regulations, 18 CFR Part 380, the Office of Energy Projects has reviewed the application for license for the Bucks Creek Hydropower Project (FERC No. 619) and has prepared a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project. The project is located on Bucks, Grizzly, and Milk Ranch Creeks in Plumas County, California. Portions of the project are located within the Plumas National Forest.

The draft EIS contains staff’s evaluations of the co-applicants’ proposal and the alternatives for relicensing the Bucks Creek Hydropower Project. The draft EIS documents the views of governmental agencies, non-governmental organizations, affected Indian tribes, the public, the license applicants, and Commission staff.

A copy of the draft EIS is available for review in the Commission’s Public Reference Branch, Room 2A, located at 888 First Street, N.E., Washington, DC 20426. The draft EIS also may be viewed on the Commission’s web site at www.ferc.gov under the eLibrary link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY).

You may also register online at www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support.

All comments must be filed by August 13, 2019.

The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments using the Commission’s eFiling system at www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support. In lieu of electronic filing, please send a paper copy to: Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20426. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-619-164.

Anyone may intervene in this proceeding based on this draft EIS (18 CFR § 380.10). You must file your request to intervene as specified above.# You do not need intervenor status to have your comments considered.

Commission staff will hold two public meetings for the purpose of receiving comments on the draft EIS. The daytime meeting will focus on resource agency, Indian tribes, and non-governmental organization comments, while the evening meeting is primarily for receiving input from the public. All interested individuals and entities will be invited to attend one or both of the public meetings. A notice detailing the exact date, time, and location of the public meetings will be forthcoming.

For further information, please contact Alan Mitchnick at (202) 502-6074 or at alan.mitchnick@ferc.gov.

Kimberly D. Bose

Secretary

# Interventions may also be filed electronically via the Internet in lieu of paper. See the previous discussion on filing comments electronically.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 2019|

Indian Valley CSD

Project bid

The IVCSD is requesting sealed bids for replacement of exterior wood sheeting and new paint on the Taylorsville Fire Station. Please go to the IVCSD website: www.indianvalleycsd.com for the specific information. There will be a tab on the homepage to access the information. You can mail for an information request to PO Box 899 Greenville, CA. 95947. Sealed bids must be received by 8:00 am on August 2, 2019. Bids must be marked sealed and can be submitted by mail or in person to the IVCSD Offices at 127 Crescent Street, Suite #1, Greenville, CA. 95947. Please feel free to contact the office at: 530.284.7224 for more information. Ad placed on July 3, 2019.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: COMPUTERCHIPS.

Business Address: 608 N. BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 County of Plumas.

CHAD M. GRIFFIN, 608 N. BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000174.

Original Filing Date: 7/9/2014.

Signed: Chad M. Griffin, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 17, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|