Plumas District Hospital Volunteers announce scholarship

The Plumas District Hospital Volunteers have been offering scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in a health-related field since 1978. This is their 43rd year awarding scholarships which have totaled $66,000 to local students.

This year the Volunteers will be offering two scholarships, one for $2,500 and another for $1,500. Applicants must have completed a minimum of one year of academic studies in a health-related program or completed one year of employment in a health-related field, and are seeking to further their training in a health-related career.

Applicants must also be a graduate of a high school within the Plumas District Hospital boundary (includes the communities of Quincy, Meadow Valley, Twain, Greenville, Crescent Mills, Taylorsville, Cromberg, and Sloan) or be a resident within the boundary for a minimum of one year. More information and applications are available by going to www.pdh.org/about-us/volunteers on or after Friday, Feb. 19. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16, 2021. Any questions may be directed to Denise at [email protected].

