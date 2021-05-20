Plumas enters Sierra Buttes trails maintenance agreement around area

By Victoria Metcalf

[email protected]

Weather permitting residents and out-of-county guests are welcome to use OHV (Off-highway vehicles) and hike along the many trails in and around the Quincy area during the upcoming weeks and months.

Through the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) program, specific trails are designed for smaller dirt-trail adventures.

Members of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved an OHV trail maintenance agreement in the amount of just under $174,000 between Plumas County and SBTS under the consent agenda Tuesday, May 18.

The maintenance contract is not to exceed $173,8333.97, according to Facilities Services Director Kevin Correira. This is a continuance of a partnership with SBTS, a non-profit organization.

SBTS creates and maintains OHV trails within the Mt. Hough Trail System as well as trails at Snake Lake and Mt. Claremont, and other areas, Correira explained.

Funding for maintenance is provided through a grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The funds are used by Plumas County to contract with SBTS to complete the proposed project activities, Correira said.

Within the contract, SBTS works with Plumas County to provide the staff and materials required for the trails system. The contract is valid through the current calendar year.

Mt. Hough District routes

In the Mt. Hough District, there are 12 single-track trails. The longest is the Mt. Hough Trail which is 10.45 miles. The shortest appears to be the 9M34 single-track that is 0.55 of a miles.

Other trails within the Mt. Hough District include the Berry Creek Trail of 2.3 miles, the North Tollgate trail of two miles, lFR 1 is 1.35 miles and lFR 2 that is 2.95 miles.

Also within this same system, are the Clear Creek 3 trail of 1.64 miles, Keddie trail of 1.89 miles, and the Berry Creek Tie that is 0.62 miles.

And then there are the Chandler trail of 0.63 miles, 9M34 at 0.55 miles, 9M35 of 0.69 miles and the 8M19 trail of 1.27 miles.

ATV routes

The longest trail for all-terrain vehicles within this definition is the Grizzly Ridge trail of 2.3 miles and the shortest is called Fireline of 0.52 miles.

Others specified for ATV use are Upper Cashman Creek at 1.9 miles, Bell Hill at 1.04 miles, Cashman Ridge at 0.77 miles and Lower Cashman Creek at 1.72 miles.

Clear Creek 1 is 1.17 miles for ATV use, 10M23 Connector for 0.66 miles, 10M 2.9 for 2.2 miles, and 9M440 for 1.01 miles of trail.

4X4 use designation

The longest route designated for four-by-four use is the 9M29 route at 4.13 miles of travel. The shortest is the 9M42A route with 0.17 miles.

Other trails in this category include the 10M21B at one mile, the 10M30 also at one mile, the 10M23 at 2.8 miles and the 10M20 at one miles.

Other trails include the 10M21 at one mile, Jump Off at 0.75 miles, the Tie/25N12YB with one mile of trail, and the Taylor Creek Extension with 1.66 miles.

Next is the Cashman Overlook with just 0.41 miles, the 9M61 trail with 4.01 miles of route, the 9M29 with 4.13 miles, and the 9M42A with only 0.17 miles of route.

Then there are the 9M42B route at 0.52 miles, the 9M46 with 0.95 miles and the 9M47 with 1.41 miles to travel.

On the Feather River District there is the Mt. Fillmore/10M06 route that is 3.2 miles long.

On the Beckwourth District is the 10M08/Nelson Creek Trail with 6.4 miles and is the longest route on the three districts.

More information on the Sierra Buttes Trailhead Stewardship program and its trails may be found at sierratrails.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com> Places > Quincy, California, at the Plumas National Forest supervisors office on Lawrence Street in Quincy, or at one of the PNF ranger district stations.