Plumas-Eureka snow grooming report

The trails were groomed on Jan 23 with brand new grooming volunteer Lance B. and all the trails are now open. Ten-plus kilometers overall of trails are available for recreational snow shoeing, skating or skiing.

Even though there was some snow/rain mix Jan. 21, the trails are holding up incredibly well. The first pass grooming Harpers Way this season turned out okay with set track and a skating lane. There are some rough spots. Camp Lisa trail was smoothed out, but no set track is laid down.

The remaining trails are groomed with set track and skating lanes. Some short sections on the Museum side (Plumas-Eureka trail) are narrow because of the deeper snow and the lack of a blade to smooth out those short portions.

“Hope to see you on the trails, firing on all cylinders!” said trail groomer Tim Hardie. “A special thank you to all who have supported our volunteer grooming program in the past,” said Hardie, adding that no state funds are used for this program. “If you haven’t this year, please consider donating to our efforts to keep them ongoing. And of course, gratitude to all the volunteers who donate their time to the trails.”

“We try to groom the trails after each snowfall and weekly to freshen up the trails,” said Hardie. “No walking is allowed on any of the trails.Dogs are not allowed on the main trails.”

Funding comes through donations to PESPA (Plumas-Eureka State Park Association), P.O. Box 1148, Graeagle, CA 96103. There is also a donation slot on the Museum door at the Museum Trailhead.

There are no trail fees, but PESPA asks that trail users consider donating to the program. Suggested donations are $5/day per person, $25/person for the season and only $35/family for the season.

This season PEPSA members are actively recruiting new ski patrol members to assist with the winter program. Ski patrol members work to dig out equipment, help with trail grooming and pass on important safety rules and history to the public to help them best enjoy one of California’s premier winter destinations, Plumas-Eureka State Park.

Grooming report & snow report

JAMISON TRAIL: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

HARPER’S WAY: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

CAMP LISA: Groomed with skating lane, no set track.

UPPER CAMPGROUND: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

CAMPGROUND: Groomed, set track from Upper Campground and skating lane throughout.

LOWER CAMPGROUND: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

BEAR SCAT FLAT: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

PLUMAS-EUREKA: Groomed, set track and skating lane.

Avalanche Advisory

The Central Sierra Nevada Mountain Avalanche Advisory is issued daily by the Sierra Avalanche Center, covering the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range from Ebbett’s Pass (State Highway 4, Alpine County) to Yuba Pass (State Highway 49, Sierra County). It applies to back-country areas outside of developed ski areas only.

For daily avalanche advisory information, go to the SAC website at sierraavalanchcenter.org or call 587-3558.