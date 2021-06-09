News 

Plumas Eureka State Park Association calls for volunteers

Lauren

The Plumas Eureka Start Park Association, or PESPA, is actively recruiting volunteers that would like to serve as docents at Plumas Eureka State Park. Docents will have the opportunity to give tours of the parks’ many pieces of living history, touching on topics that include blacksmithing, woodworking, the Assay office, hikes, and more.

For those that wish to volunteer, PESPA is hosting an orientation and training on Saturday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. at 310 Johnsville Rd, Blairsden. Attendees are asked to bring a lunch to the training.  More information about the park and the volunteer association is available online here. 

