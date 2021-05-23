Plumas Eureka State Park Association gives updates on summer plans

Special to Plumas News by Nancy Degger, Plumas Eureka State Park Association Membership Chair Hello friends of Plumas Eureka State Park. As you know, last summer our programs and fundraisers were very limited due to Covid-19, but we were able to purchase a new storage building at the campground to replace the one that collapsed several years ago, and also put new shingles on the front half of the Moriarty House. We purchased a branch chipper to help keep the grounds around the historic area looking good in the years ahead. Our winter program was quite successful. Thanks to our grooming team, grooming trails were prepared so park guests can enjoy our beautiful winters on cross country skis or snowshoes.

This coming summer we are partially open, beginning Memorial Weekend, but hope to be fully open later in the summer. We will focus on trail improvement and interpretative programs. Unfortunately, we will be unable to host Gold Discovery Days or Dinner in the Park, as the groups are too large to be approved. As always, we appreciate your membership as it helps us fund the various improvements and programs. We are also looking for new volunteers. Our “Volunteer Recruitment Day” is set for Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at the State Park. Please join us if you are interested or know someone who may be interested in volunteering.

Again, thank you for your 2021 annual membership as it truly makes a difference in this historic and natural treasure of the “Lost Sierra”. Hope to see you at Plumas-Eureka State Park this summer!