UPDATE: Power restoration underway

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Power is being restored throughout the outage area. PG&E located the source of the problem in its transmission line through the Feather River Canyon. The outage affected PSREC customers as well as those on LMUD in Lassen County.

UPDATE 6:15 a.m:  A PG&E spokesman confirmed that this morning’s power outage began at 5:07 a.m.and is affecting 11,480 customers from Westwood to Lake Almanor to East Quincy, including the Indian Valley and Canyon areas. The spokesman said the cause is still under investigation. He could not confirm a restoration time, though customers are reporting receiving individual notices from PG&E with restorations ranging from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

PSREC has switched to an alternate power source and their customers have power restored.

UPDATE 6 a.m.: Customers in Taylorsville and Chester also experiencing power outages. A customer reported receiving a notice that service should be restored by 8:15 a.m. Plumas News is awaiting an official response from PG&E.

UPDATE 5:43 a.m.: Some customers are reporting power restoration from PSREC.

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric  is experiencing a systemwide outage this morning June 24 due to the loss of its main transmission feed from PG&E. It does not have an estimated time of restoration, but are working to switch to its backup feed to restore power as quickly as possible.

Customers in Quincy and East Quincy are currently without power; Plumas News has contacted PG&E for information.

