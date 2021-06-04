Plumas goes Pops! Returns to the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds

After a year’s hiatus, the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation and the Reno Pops Orchestra are ready to unleash a new, and greatly expanded schedule of incredible performances by musicians from the Reno Pops Orchestra, the Northern Nevada String Serenade, and other performing groups from Northern Nevada.

Coordinated, programmed and directed by Plumas County’s own Jane Brown, area residents will be offered a line-up of performances on par with communities many times larger than ours.

The PSCF Foundation is the non-profit corporation that exists to benefit the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds. As with many small-town non-profit organizations, the motivation to serve usually goes beyond the boundaries of the fairgrounds. The Foundation wants to build a series of events to raise both money and awareness for the Fairgrounds, but also wants to tell everyone that the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds are here to serve them. This series of exceptional concerts the Foundation has organized is one more way to show that dedication.

A critical part of putting this series together is Jane Brown. She graduated from Chester High School and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Brigham Young University. She has taught music for the Plumas Unified School District and began conducting symphonic music in 2001. She was appointed to conduct the Reno Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra where she inspired hundreds of young musicians in Northern Nevada for four years. In 2004, she was then selected to conduct and serve as musical director for the Reno Pops Orchestra and the Ruby Mountain Symphony. Most recently, she has served as a guest conductor in many provincial capitals in Russia.

Through her many concerts over the years, a following has developed in Plumas County and a Reno Pops performance is always worth the trip to Reno! Her career goal, as well as the Reno Pops’ goal, is to “seek to help children and adults in our community explore a wide range of orchestral music.”

With the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, the first order of business for organizers was to make sure that last year’s season ticket holders would get their promised concerts. The second order of business was to offer even more performances. All that was accomplished with a schedule of eight performances; the first three are the make-up concerts for those holding 2020 season tickets, and then an additional five concerts after that. The make-up concerts begin July 24.

Make-up concerts

The Collective (UNR Faculty Jazz Ensemble) July 24, 7 p.m. The West Lawn

Batamba Collective (Percussion Ensemble) Sept. 18, 7 p.m. West Lawn or Serpilio Hall

Sierra Brass Quintet Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

Just bring your tickets from last year to each concert and you will be admitted. If you don’t have a season ticket from last year, these three concerts can be purchased as a package for $50. Individual concert tickets can be purchased for $20 each at the Fair Office or at the door of the concert.

The new season

The 2021-2022 Season begins on Oct. 30 with five exciting performances:

Northstar Chamber Players (Woodwind Quintet) Oct. 30, 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

Northern Nevada String Serenade Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

“Danzon!”

Tintabulations Hand Bell Ensemble Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

“Holiday Favorites”

Northern Nevada String Serenade Jan. 22, 2022 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

“Carnival of the Animals”

Harp and Piano Extravaganza Feb. 5, 2022 7 p.m. Serpilio Hall

These last five concerts can be purchased as a 2021-2022 Season Ticket for only $80. And finally, you can have it all by purchasing the “Grand Bundle” – all eight concerts for only $130. As mentioned, individual concert tickets are available for $20 each, and as a special effort to expose younger people to this kind of culture. Student tickets are only $10 per concert. These are available to those 18 and under and for FRC Students of any age with a current student ID.

The first concert will be a perfect summer performance on the West Lawn of the Fairgrounds, next to the Family Gardens. “The Collective” was described as “one of the most creative and distinctive jazz ensembles in the northwestern United States” by For The Love Of Jazz. The group features saxophonist Peter Epstein, trumpeter Josh Reed, pianist Adam Benjamin, bassist Hans Halt and drummer Andrew Heglund. Each of these dedicated musicians maintains busy individual performance schedules while forming the core of the Program for Jazz and Improvisational Music at the University of Nevada, Reno. All of the members are passionate about sharing the knowledge of their instrument, improvisation, composition, history, and the other aspects of jazz. The Collective has released four albums and members have recorded many albums on their own and with numerous groups.

As a special gift to Plumas County, the entire Reno Pops Orchestra will be giving a performance at this year’s Plumas Sierra County Fair. On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 21 on the West Lawn, Jane Brown will lead the orchestra through a program of uplifting and exciting selections; Rhapsody in Blue with piano soloist Dr. Ron Williams, Oklahoma, Orange Blossom Special with champion fiddler Johny McDonald, sound scores from “Magnificent Seven” and “Bonanza”, Carmon Dragon/Hollywood Bowl version of “America The Beautiful”, Con te Partiro featuring Jennifer Probst-Hilderbrand and Aldo Perelli, vocal soloists, and selections from Duke Ellington and John Philip Sousa. The concert is free with admission to the Fair.

Backgrounds of each of the other groups will be available on the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds website; www.plumas-sierracountyfair.net, along with the most current program for each concert.

“It’s as simple as this,” says Foundation President Nancy Gambell, “if you want to see this sort of music series each year, please support this year by purchasing a ticket.” Tickets are available at the Fair Office and on the Plumas Goes Pops page of the Fair website.