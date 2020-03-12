Plumas Health follows state in announcing gathering guidelines

The Plumas County Public Health Agency has issued guidelines that mirror those of the state this afternoon, March 12, and released the following statement: “To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, gatherings as described below should be postponed or canceled across the county for at least the remainder of the month of March. This guidance was issued by the Governor of California, in coordination with The California Department of Public Health.

Therefore, Plumas County Public Health Agency strongly suggests the following:

Large gatherings that include 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled. This includes gatherings such as concerts, conferences, and college and school sporting events.

Smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.

Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk* for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people. This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, senior nutrition congregate sites and support groups for people with health conditions.

A “gathering” is any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or a single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, area, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space.

This applies to all non-essential professional, social, and community gatherings regardless of their sponsor. Gatherings that do not meet the aforementioned criteria should only be conducted when they are essential – that is, if the activity is essential and could not be postponed or achieved without gathering, meaning that some other means of communication could not be used to conduct the essential function.

*Individuals at higher risk of serious illness include: older adults and people with certain underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.

To access the state issued guidelines click here: CDPH guidelines

Announced changes

Feather Publishing has been checking with various organizations to see which events and/or meetings will be impacted. One of the first to be postponed is the Star Follies hosted by the Feather River College Foundation. It was scheduled for March 20-21 and is now planned for May 15-16 at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds.

Fair Manager John Steffanic announced that the Reno Pops concert scheduled for this Saturday at the fairgrounds will go on as planned.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

As of today, March 12, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plumas County.