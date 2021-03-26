Plumas National Forest announces recreation plans

More campsites across the Plumas National Forest within the Feather River Canyon, Bucks Lake, Lake Davis, and Lakes Basin recreation areas, will be available by reservation this year, according to Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton.

“With so many more people looking to visit the Plumas National Forest (PNF), providing better maintained facilities & creating more certainty in recreation planning are real priorities for us,” said Carlton.

According to Carlton, the Forest Service recreation budget is not enough to operate and maintain all PNF developed recreation facilities. Rather than close facilities, via a competitive process, the Forest Service permitted a concessionaire (Outdoors in Plumas) to operate and maintain 68 of the Forest’s 150 developed recreation sites in 2020. This strategy has enabled the Forest to keep facilities open and maintained to a high standard.

Visitors can expect to pay modest fees at additional recreation sites managed by Outdoors in Plumas this year. The fees will take effect beginning April/May 2021 and will be used to offset operations costs including facility upkeep (including hazard tree removal and water/septic system repair), cleaning restrooms and trash pick-up.

Fees were charged by Outdoors in Plumas at 46 sites in 2020 while issues related to the Covid pandemic and fire season precluded charging at the remaining sites. Those 21 sites are coming on-line with fees this year.

The Plumas National Forest will continue to operate 71 recreation sites at no cost to the public, including 10 campgrounds/camp areas.

Dispersed camping and day-use opportunities are available in general forest areas where visitors may camp or enjoy day-use activities without a fee, although there may be no restrooms or services such as piped water and trash removal. If National Forest system land is not specifically closed to camping or other activities, it is open, without a fee, for public enjoyment.

Visitors are reminded to distance themselves and mask-up as necessary to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Outdoors in Plumas recreation site and fee information, and additional reservation opportunities available in 2021, may be found at https://www.outdoorsinplumas.com/ .

Questions or comments about the new fee sites or concession operations may be directed to Erika Brenzovich at (530) 283-7798 or to [email protected] .

Questions about free camping & day use alternatives may be directed to the: Beckwourth Ranger District at (530) 836-2575; Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283-0555; or Feather River Ranger District at (530) 534-6500.

More information about recreation opportunities on the Plumas National Forest can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/plumas/recreation .