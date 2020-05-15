Plumas National Forest opens rec opportunities Saturday

The Plumas National Forest (PNF) will provide additional developed recreational opportunities beginning Saturday, May 16.

Outdoors in Plumas, the contractor (concessionaire) responsible for managing many PNF developed recreation sites, will be opening additional sites in the coming weeks, including the larger campgrounds at Frenchman, Lake Davis and Antelope Lake; please visit their website at: http://www.outdoorsinplumas.com .

In addition, please check the forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas, or call the applicable Ranger District (see numbers below) during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

“We continue to recommend you recreate locally,” said Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton. “All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues.”

Responsible recreation practices include:

Maintain at least six feet distancing from others.

Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials.

Alert other trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.

Pack out your trash and leave with everything brought in. · Services may not be available, please plan accordingly.

For other forest information, please visit the website above or go to https://www.facebook.com/usfsplumas, or call the local offices.