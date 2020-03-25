Plumas NF plans Sandy Beach Road temporary closure

Plumas National Forest Road #23N93 (Sandy Beach) will be temporarily closed beginning March 30 through Dec. 31, 2020, at its intersection with CA Hwy. 70 down to Sandy Beach.

Caltrans will remove a culvert and construct a bridge allowing fish and other aquatic organisms to travel upstream on Mills Creek. The stream channel will also be restored both up and downstream of the new bridge.

Sandy Beach will remain accessible from the water (river rafters and boaters) for day-use, but will not be accessible by road. Recreationists must pack their own trash and waste out.

The closure will be in place 24-hours per day due to unsafe conditions, active heavy equipment operations, and hazards on the road during and after construction operations.

Contact the Feather River Ranger District at 534-6500 for other recreation opportunities.

People exempt from Forest Order No. 05-11-03-20-02 include persons with a permit allowing them use of the road, federal, state and local officers or members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in performance of official duty. Also, persons with a special use permit or contract from the Forest Service authorizing work on Forest Road No. 23N93, and their employees, sub-contractors, or agents are exempt from the order to the extent authorized by their special use permit or contract.

Please see the Forest Order, including maps, at local Forest Service offices or on the web (Alerts & Notices) at www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.