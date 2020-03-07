Plumas: No confirmed cases of COVID-19; 6 being monitored

The Plumas County Public Health Agency released updated information for the coronavirus this afternoon, March 6.

There are now six persons under investigation, located throughout the county. Though asked to provide more specific information as to towns or areas, public health officials declined, citing privacy concerns for those affected.

There are no known links between the individuals other than travel history. Some have been identified as individuals who returned from travel locations with known cases of COVID-19. Thus far two individuals have tested negative, and test results are pending for three others. The sixth individual is being monitored out of an abundance of caution, but screening revealed that testing was not indicated.

According to the agency, all of the individuals are in self quarantine at home and members of the Public Health nursing team are in continual contact with them.

More information can be obtained at the health agency’s website, including informational videos: https://www.plumascounty.us/2669/Novel-Coronavirus-2019

Daily update on PUI’s and confirmed cases in Plumas County