Plumas Performing Arts awards over $2,200 in prizes

Plumas Performing Arts (PPA) awarded over $2,200 in prizes to 23 Plumas County students who participated in the first Virtual Performing Arts Competition organized last month. High school competition categories were monologue, instrumental, and singing.

Junior High students (sixth through eighth grades) were able to compete in a monologue competition sponsored by Bread for the Journey and an instrumental competition sponsored in memory of Glenna Owens. The competitions were open to students across Plumas County. Panels of judges, all with expertise in their fields and ties to Plumas County, received recorded performances, and sent back detailed critiques to help students in their artistic growth.

Videos of the winning performances will be posted on PPA’s social media and its website at PlumasPerformingArts.org. Performing arts have been hit particularly hard with COVID-19 restrictions, and performing arts instruction is not easily converted to distance learning. PPA hopes to continue to offer opportunities for performing artists and performing arts students in Plumas County during this epidemic.

Plumas Performing Arts is a new 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to supporting performing arts at all levels throughout Plumas County.