Plumas Public Health adopts new state guidelines

On the job: your employer will tell you what is required at your workplace

In businesses that choose to require the public to wear masks. Businesses have the right to as you to verify your vaccination status or to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated, masks are still required indoors in public places, businesses and government offices. Children under 2 years old, individuals with certain health conditions, and the hearing impaired are exempt from mask requirements.

As for Social Distancing, it is no longer required in California for the general public, however it is still recommended to keep yourself and others safe if you are not vaccinated. Distancing may still be required at work in some situations.

Businesses still need to follow Cal/OSHA’s regulations. Please be respectful to business owners in Plumas County under the changing regulations and follow the masking requirements as requested.