Plumas Public Health adopts new state guidelines
Plumas County Public Health issued the following statement this morning, June 15:
On June 15th, California’s statewide plan to prevent Covid-19—the Blueprint for a Safer Economy—will be retired and replaced by a simpler set of health guidelines that will be the same across the state. We have made significant progress in vaccinating individuals and reducing community transmission thanks to the steps taken by Californians. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing infection, disease, and spread. Unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus which is transmitted through the air and concentrates indoors.
We must remain vigilant against variants of the disease especially given high levels of transmission in other parts of the world and due to the possibility of vaccine escape. For these reasons, COVID-19 remains a concern to public health and, in order to prevent its spread, limited and temporary public health requirements remain necessary at this time.
The State Public Health Officer has ordered:
All individuals must follow the requirements in the Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings issued by the California Department of Public Health.
All individuals must follow the requirements for Mega Events in the Beyond the Blueprint for Industries and Business Sectors issued by the California Department of Public Health.
All individuals must continue to follow the requirements in the current COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 Schools in California, the current COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for Child Care Programs and Providers, and the portions of the current K-12 Schools guidance that have been made explicitly applicable to day camps and other supervised youth activities.
The California Department of Public Health will continue to offer public health recommendations and guidance related to COVID-19.
This Order supersedes the August 28, 2020, State Public Health Officer Order, the July 13, 2020, State Public Health Officer Order, the May 7, 2020, State Public Health Officer Order, and the March 19, 2020, State Public Health Officer Order.
This means that If you are fully vaccinated, masks are not required anywhere with the following exceptions:
- On public transport and in airports and other transportation stations
- In healthcare facilities
- Indoors in K-12 schools, child care, day camps and some other youth settings
- In correctional facilities, shelters and cooling centers
- On the job: your employer will tell you what is required at your workplace
In businesses that choose to require the public to wear masks. Businesses have the right to as you to verify your vaccination status or to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated.
If you are not fully vaccinated, masks are still required indoors in public places, businesses and government offices. Children under 2 years old, individuals with certain health conditions, and the hearing impaired are exempt from mask requirements.
As for Social Distancing, it is no longer required in California for the general public, however it is still recommended to keep yourself and others safe if you are not vaccinated. Distancing may still be required at work in some situations.
Businesses still need to follow Cal/OSHA’s regulations. Please be respectful to business owners in Plumas County under the changing regulations and follow the masking requirements as requested.