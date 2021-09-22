News 

Plumas Public Health unveils flu clinic schedule

Editor

Yes, it’s that time of the year again. Football, fall colors and flu shots. The Plumas County Public Health Agency released this year’s schedule for its free flu clinics. See flyer below for details.

